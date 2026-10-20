Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Conducted Recce 2 Weeks Back, Had A Pre-Decided Escape Plan | Bollywood News

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While the Mumbai Police was quick to arrest all three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case, it is important to note how meticulously the attack was planned. It was on Sunday evening that Tiger Shroff was attacked at Juhu as he was heading back after playing football. While the ‘Baaghi’ actor escaped unharmed, his driver was reportedly injured in the firing.
The three accused were arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan within hours of the incident. Let us now have a close look at the timeline of what all happened before and after the firing incident in Juhu on October 18.
It all started 2 weeks before the actual incident, when the accused are believed to have landed in Mumbai. Allegedly hired by the Bishnoi gang, the three of them were closely monitoring Tiger’s movements, conducting a recce at the actor’s house and gym. They were also keeping a note of the places frequently visited by the actor through paparazzi videos and other content on social media.
Following his usual Sunday routine, Tiger arrived at the football ground for a game, and as he was leaving the venue in his car, three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at his car near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu. The attackers fled on a motorcycle.
At A Glance
Tiger Shroff was attacked in a firing incident at Juhu on October 18 while heading home from playing football.
The accused conducted a recce of the actor’s house and gym for two weeks prior to the attack.
The three suspects abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and fled via Surat to Kota.
The Mumbai Crime Branch and Kota Police apprehended the three accused at Kota railway station within hours of the incident.
Following the firing, the accused allegedly followed a pre-decided escape route. They reportedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali. As per reports from Borivali, the three accused reached Surat via cab. After that, they reportedly went to Surat railway station and boarded a train towards Kota.
The Mumbai Crime Branch had reportedly deployed three to four teams at suspected locations. According to the police, the three accused were subsequently apprehended by Kota Police while travelling on a train. Going by the preliminary investigation, the accused planned to reach Delhi and later escape towards Nepal. However, They were arrested before they could execute that plan.
The accused were arrested within hours of the incident.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)
The three accused were arrested by the police at Kota railway station in Rajasthan within hours of the incident while traveling on a train.
Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More
October 20, 2026, 07:59 IST