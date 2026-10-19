সোমবার, ১৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০১:১২ অপরাহ্ন
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Tiger Shroff Firing News LIVE: Police Record Driver Firdous’s Statement As He Remains Hospitalised ‘He should not play all three formats’: Ravi Shastri’s advice for Jasprit Bumrah | Cricket News ইশরাকের পদত্যাগ নিয়ে গুঞ্জন, গুজব বলে প্রতিবাদ! ডেঙ্গুতে ১৮ দিনেই মৃত্যুর সেঞ্চুরি ফ্রান্সে সংঘর্ষ, লুটপাট ও ভবনে আগুন, গ্রেফতার ১২০০ Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 For Missing Hearing In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case | Regional Cinema News ‘Success does not necessarily have to be series wins’: West Indies captain Shai Hope after rain washes out 5th T20I | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে ওষুধ কারখানায় আগুন, আহত ১ প্রধান তথ্য কমিশনার হলেন অধ্যাপক নাহরিন ইসলাম খান রাশিয়ার তেল-গ্যাস কেনায় নিষেধাজ্ঞা স্থগিত ট্রাম্পের, স্বস্তিতে ভারত
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Tiger Shroff Firing News LIVE: Police Record Driver Firdous’s Statement As He Remains Hospitalised

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৪ সময় দেখুন
Tiger Shroff Firing News LIVE: Police Record Driver Firdous’s Statement As He Remains Hospitalised


Tiger Shroff Car Firing News LIVE: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sustained gunpowder burns on his right hand after five rounds were fired at his BMW in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the actor at his residence and assured his family of the state government’s support. The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries but his driver Firdaus and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the firing.

Tiger Shroff Firing: What Happened In Mumbai’s Juhu?

According to preliminary information, three men arrived on a motorcycle, with two allegedly opening fire while the third waited to facilitate their escape. The suspects reportedly fled after firing multiple rounds at the vehicle as Tiger Shroff was leaving after playing a football match.

Tiger Shroff Firing: Gang Claims Responsibility, Probe Underway

A social media post attributed to gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, reportedly based abroad, claimed responsibility for the attack in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. Police detained one person for questioning and are working to identify the assailants. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also directed the police to expedite the investigation and take strict action.

Follow our live blog for latest updates on Tiger Shroff’s firing incident



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
ইশরাকের পদত্যাগ নিয়ে গুঞ্জন, গুজব বলে প্রতিবাদ!

ইশরাকের পদত্যাগ নিয়ে গুঞ্জন, গুজব বলে প্রতিবাদ!

ফ্রান্সে সংঘর্ষ, লুটপাট ও ভবনে আগুন, গ্রেফতার ১২০০

ফ্রান্সে সংঘর্ষ, লুটপাট ও ভবনে আগুন, গ্রেফতার ১২০০

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 For Missing Hearing In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case | Regional Cinema News

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 For Missing Hearing In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case | Regional Cinema News

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