Tiger Shroff Firing News LIVE: Police Record Driver Firdous’s Statement As He Remains Hospitalised

Tiger Shroff Car Firing News LIVE: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sustained gunpowder burns on his right hand after five rounds were fired at his BMW in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the actor at his residence and assured his family of the state government’s support. The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries but his driver Firdaus and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the firing.

Tiger Shroff Firing: What Happened In Mumbai’s Juhu?

According to preliminary information, three men arrived on a motorcycle, with two allegedly opening fire while the third waited to facilitate their escape. The suspects reportedly fled after firing multiple rounds at the vehicle as Tiger Shroff was leaving after playing a football match.

Tiger Shroff Firing: Gang Claims Responsibility, Probe Underway

A social media post attributed to gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, reportedly based abroad, claimed responsibility for the attack in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. Police detained one person for questioning and are working to identify the assailants. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also directed the police to expedite the investigation and take strict action.

Follow our live blog for latest updates on Tiger Shroff’s firing incident