Tiger Shroff Reacts To Rohit Shetty’s Praise For Singham Again And Potential Solo Film: ‘Truly an Honour’

Rohit Shetty’s admiration for Tiger Shroff’s portrayal of Lakshman alongside Ajay Devgan in Singham Again has reportedly led the director to consider developing an entire film centered around Tiger’s character. Reflecting on the success of Singham Again, Tiger expressed his gratitude for the audience’s warm response.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he shared, “I happen to be privileged to be in the new edition, so really enjoying all the love and appreciation coming my way as well as the film. I think in all humility, there might be one, however, I don’t know when, and again, it all depends on Rohit Sir’s lineup and when he feels like doing that and when he feels it’s the right time to start work on that. Truly an honour to be a part of the COP universe. Very grateful to Rohit sir to present me the way he did, and you know, give me an opportunity to make an impact amongst so many huge stars. So very grateful to Rohit sir for giving me the opportunity and the role. I think so because generally I look up to Ajay Sir and his, you know, his aura, his work ethics. I’m a fan of him, so I think that admiration for him came quite naturally.”

Tiger’s intense action scenes in Singham Again have been widely celebrated, and he reflected on the incredible audience response. “I mean the action scenes that we had shot, especially the one at the ashram and my introduction action, I really haven’t gotten such a good response for my other action sequences for quite a while now. So I’m very very grateful for the way Rohit sir has shot that whole sequence and formulated and designed the sequence. I saw it with the audiences, and I just couldn’t hear the background score because they were cheering so loud. So very very happy and very very grateful that those sequences particularly really stood out for the audiences and for me as well. So very grateful.”

On the subject of not sharing screen space with his father in Singham Again, Tiger expressed his contentment, saying, “No regrets really because I’ve gotten the chance to work with dad a couple times in the past, and recently, we did a commercial together. The Uber commercial, I don’t know if you saw it, but I’m happy that Dad was a part of the film as well, and he looked phenomenal. He did a great job as well. Very very happy that the audiences have given our film so much love, given the Singham franchise so much love like they always have been doing for the past, you know, ten odd years.”