শুক্রবার , ৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৩শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Tiger Shroff Reacts To Rohit Shetty’s Praise For Singham Again And Potential Solo Film: ‘Truly an Honour’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৮, ২০২৪ ৫:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Tiger Shroff Reacts To Rohit Shetty’s Praise For Singham Again And Potential Solo Film: ‘Truly an Honour’


Last Updated:

Rohit Shetty’s admiration for Tiger Shroff’s portrayal of Lakshman in Singham Again has led to speculation of a spin-off centered around his character.

Tiger Shroff reveals his excitement over the success of Singham Again and hints at the possibility of a spin-off focused on his character, Lakshman, as praised by director Rohit Shetty.

Tiger Shroff reveals his excitement over the success of Singham Again and hints at the possibility of a spin-off focused on his character, Lakshman, as praised by director Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty’s admiration for Tiger Shroff’s portrayal of Lakshman alongside Ajay Devgan in Singham Again has reportedly led the director to consider developing an entire film centered around Tiger’s character. Reflecting on the success of Singham Again, Tiger expressed his gratitude for the audience’s warm response.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he shared, “I happen to be privileged to be in the new edition, so really enjoying all the love and appreciation coming my way as well as the film. I think in all humility, there might be one, however, I don’t know when, and again, it all depends on Rohit Sir’s lineup and when he feels like doing that and when he feels it’s the right time to start work on that. Truly an honour to be a part of the COP universe. Very grateful to Rohit sir to present me the way he did, and you know, give me an opportunity to make an impact amongst so many huge stars. So very grateful to Rohit sir for giving me the opportunity and the role. I think so because generally I look up to Ajay Sir and his, you know, his aura, his work ethics. I’m a fan of him, so I think that admiration for him came quite naturally.”

Tiger’s intense action scenes in Singham Again have been widely celebrated, and he reflected on the incredible audience response. “I mean the action scenes that we had shot, especially the one at the ashram and my introduction action, I really haven’t gotten such a good response for my other action sequences for quite a while now. So I’m very very grateful for the way Rohit sir has shot that whole sequence and formulated and designed the sequence. I saw it with the audiences, and I just couldn’t hear the background score because they were cheering so loud. So very very happy and very very grateful that those sequences particularly really stood out for the audiences and for me as well. So very grateful.”

On the subject of not sharing screen space with his father in Singham Again, Tiger expressed his contentment, saying, “No regrets really because I’ve gotten the chance to work with dad a couple times in the past, and recently, we did a commercial together. The Uber commercial, I don’t know if you saw it, but I’m happy that Dad was a part of the film as well, and he looked phenomenal. He did a great job as well. Very very happy that the audiences have given our film so much love, given the Singham franchise so much love like they always have been doing for the past, you know, ten odd years.”

News movies Tiger Shroff Reacts To Rohit Shetty’s Praise For Singham Again And Potential Solo Film: ‘Truly an Honour’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

লক্ষ্মীপুরে জমি নিয়ে বিরোধের জেরে দুই নারী কে পিটিয়ে হাসপাতালে পাঠানোর অভিযোগ পাওয়া গেছে
লক্ষ্মীপুরে জমি নিয়ে বিরোধের জেরে দুই নারী কে পিটিয়ে হাসপাতালে পাঠানোর অভিযোগ পাওয়া গেছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Tiger Shroff Reacts To Rohit Shetty’s Praise For Singham Again And Potential Solo Film: ‘Truly an Honour’
Tiger Shroff Reacts To Rohit Shetty’s Praise For Singham Again And Potential Solo Film: ‘Truly an Honour’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
রাজেশ খান্নার নায়িকা, একসময় বাড়ি ভাড়ার টাকাও ছিল না, এখন ২৭০০ কোটি টাকার মালিক হয়েও বাড়িতে এই কাজ করান
রাজেশ খান্নার নায়িকা, একসময় বাড়ি ভাড়ার টাকাও ছিল না, এখন ২৭০০ কোটি টাকার মালিক হয়েও বাড়িতে এই কাজ করান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Christmas 2024 North Bengal Trip | সদ্য স্থান পেয়েছে পর্যটন মানচিত্রে, রিশপের খুব কাছে এই অভূতপূর্ব ছোট্ট গ্রাম, বড়দিনে ঘুরে আসুন
Christmas 2024 North Bengal Trip | সদ্য স্থান পেয়েছে পর্যটন মানচিত্রে, রিশপের খুব কাছে এই অভূতপূর্ব ছোট্ট গ্রাম, বড়দিনে ঘুরে আসুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
স্বর্ণের দাম কমল ভরিতে এক হাজার ১৬৬ টাকা

স্বর্ণের দাম কমল ভরিতে এক হাজার ১৬৬ টাকা

 Easy Recipe To Make Tasty And Healthy Makhana Kheer

Easy Recipe To Make Tasty And Healthy Makhana Kheer

 মধুসূদন দত্তের দ্বিশত জন্মবার্ষিকীতে জবিতে সেমিনার

মধুসূদন দত্তের দ্বিশত জন্মবার্ষিকীতে জবিতে সেমিনার

 দেশে এখন রাজনৈতিক দুর্ভিক্ষ চলছে: ফিরোজ রশিদ

দেশে এখন রাজনৈতিক দুর্ভিক্ষ চলছে: ফিরোজ রশিদ

 ‘গুম একদলীয় দুঃশাসনের নমুনা’

‘গুম একদলীয় দুঃশাসনের নমুনা’

 Ricky Ponting warns of Ashes whitewash after England collapse | Cricket News

Ricky Ponting warns of Ashes whitewash after England collapse | Cricket News

 Salman Khan Welcomes Sonakshi, Huma; Archana, Gautam Turn Her Fun Dream Into Reality

Salman Khan Welcomes Sonakshi, Huma; Archana, Gautam Turn Her Fun Dream Into Reality

 Vidya Balan on Equation with The Family Man 2 Fame Priyamani: We are Distant Cousins

Vidya Balan on Equation with The Family Man 2 Fame Priyamani: We are Distant Cousins

 Cricket becomes first discipline to confirm line-up for Birmingham Commonwealth Games | More sports News

Cricket becomes first discipline to confirm line-up for Birmingham Commonwealth Games | More sports News

 নোবিপ্রবিতে ভর্তিচ্ছুদের বিনামূল্যে থাকা-খাওয়ার ব্যবস্থা মেয়রের

নোবিপ্রবিতে ভর্তিচ্ছুদের বিনামূল্যে থাকা-খাওয়ার ব্যবস্থা মেয়রের