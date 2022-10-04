Tina Dutta Calls Manya Singh ‘Pagal’, Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig Nominated

Bigg Boss 16 Day 2 Highlights: The second episode of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show saw several mega updates. The first nominations of the season were held on Monday following which Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare have been nominated. Not just this, but after the nomination task Bigg Boss punished Tina Dutta, Manya Singh, and Soundarya for saying ‘sorry’. Besides this, the episode also saw an argument between Manya Dutta and Tina Dutta. Check out the highlights of the episode here:

Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig and 3 Others Nominated

Bigg Boss announced the first-ever nominations of the season on Monday. He asked the housemates to gather in the garden area following which he called a fire artist and asked the contestants to name two names each for nomination. After the task, Bigg Boss announced that five contestants have been nominated – Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Pradhan.

Tina, Manya and Soundarya Punished For Saying ‘Sorry’

While the nominations were underway, Tina Dutta, Manya Singh and Soundarya said ‘sorry’ after they took two names each to nominate. This leaves Bigg Boss disappointed. As a punishment to all three, Bigg Boss asked them to take care of the entire household duties until his next announcement. Not just this, but Bigg Boss also called Shalin Bhanot a coward after he did not tell Sajid the real reason for nominating him. Bigg Boss advised Shalin to take a stand for himself.

Tina Dutta Vs Manya Singh In Bigg Boss House

During Monday’s episode, we also saw Manya Singh getting into a heated argument with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta. While Manya complained about the waste getting stuck in the basin, Tina clarified that she had cleaned the area. As the two get into a heated argument, Tina also called Manya ‘pagal’.

Tina Dutta Wants To Date Abdu Rozik

During the episode, we also saw an adorable conversation between Tina Dutta and Abdu Rokiz. The former expressed her likes for the Tajikistani singer and shared that she wants to date her. “Hum iska Swayamvar kar rahe hai. We will get you married,” she says as Abdu screams ‘Me?’. Following this, Tina says, “Can I date you? Can I be your girlfriend? You have amazing cheeks. I love your smile also. So cute, you are,” she said, leaving Abdu blushing.

