বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৪ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৩০শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Are Engaged? SRK Makes a Bold Promise To Aryan, Suhana

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৪, ২০২৪ ৪:৪৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 03 13t222809.577 2024 03 1bd0ad6b03ecd6ab9ad4b430a95a6f80


Last Updated: March 13, 2024, 22:29 IST

Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Are Engaged? SRK Makes a Bold Promise To Aryan, Suhana

Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Are Engaged? SRK Makes a Bold Promise To Aryan, Suhana

From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat getting engaged to Shah Rukh Khan making a bold promise to his kids Aryan and Suhana, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged, News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt from a reliable source. Munmun, 36, and Raj, 27, exchanged rings earlier this month in the presence of their respective families, the source informed us. While Munmun plays the role of Babita in the popular sitcom, Raj played Dilip Joshi’s son Tappu in the show. Raj announced his departure from TMKOC in December 2022.

For More: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Are Engaged? | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a powerful speech while accepting an award recently. The actor was presented the Best Actor award for his role in Jawan at a recent event. He took the centre stage to not only express his gratitude towards everyone involved in the making of the film but also fans. He then sent out a strong message for his wife, Gauri Khan, and children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

For More: Shah Rukh Khan Makes a Bold Promise To Aryan, Suhana: ‘Jab Tak Tumahara Baap Zinda Hai…’

Before Aamir Khan started dating Kiran Rao, he was married to Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena ended their marriage in 2002, a year after the release of Lagaan. Interestingly, Kiran worked as an assistant director on Lagaan, which left many wondering if it was her romantic relation with Aamir that resulted in his divorce with Reena. However, Kiran has finally revealed that it was not the case.

For More: Kiran Rao’s Relationship With Aamir Khan Ended His Marriage With Reena? She Reveals ‘I Was Seeing…’

Karisma Kapoor will be soon seen in the multi-starrer film Murder Mubarak. This Homi Adjania film also features Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. The actress has been promoting the murder suspense drama on all platforms. Well, recently in a promotion video released by Netflix, Karisma was seen talking about Kareena Kapoor’s habit which leaves her irritated.

For More: Karisma Kapoor Makes Shocking Confession About Kareena Kapoor, Says ‘She Would Grab All My…’

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made a rare mention about her ex-husband, actor Dhanush in a recent interview. The director, who recently released Lal Salaam, was married to Dhanush for almost two decades. However, in January 2022, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation in a joint statement. Over two years since the split, Aishwaryaa spoke about Dhanush for what seems to be the first time in a new chat. The filmmaker brought up his name while talking about Anirudh Ravichander’s musical career.

For More: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Talks About Dhanush For FIRST Time After Split, Credits Him For…

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

