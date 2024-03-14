TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Are Engaged? SRK Makes a Bold Promise To Aryan, Suhana

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged, News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt from a reliable source. Munmun, 36, and Raj, 27, exchanged rings earlier this month in the presence of their respective families, the source informed us. While Munmun plays the role of Babita in the popular sitcom, Raj played Dilip Joshi’s son Tappu in the show. Raj announced his departure from TMKOC in December 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a powerful speech while accepting an award recently. The actor was presented the Best Actor award for his role in Jawan at a recent event. He took the centre stage to not only express his gratitude towards everyone involved in the making of the film but also fans. He then sent out a strong message for his wife, Gauri Khan, and children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Before Aamir Khan started dating Kiran Rao, he was married to Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena ended their marriage in 2002, a year after the release of Lagaan. Interestingly, Kiran worked as an assistant director on Lagaan, which left many wondering if it was her romantic relation with Aamir that resulted in his divorce with Reena. However, Kiran has finally revealed that it was not the case.

Karisma Kapoor will be soon seen in the multi-starrer film Murder Mubarak. This Homi Adjania film also features Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. The actress has been promoting the murder suspense drama on all platforms. Well, recently in a promotion video released by Netflix, Karisma was seen talking about Kareena Kapoor’s habit which leaves her irritated.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made a rare mention about her ex-husband, actor Dhanush in a recent interview. The director, who recently released Lal Salaam, was married to Dhanush for almost two decades. However, in January 2022, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation in a joint statement. Over two years since the split, Aishwaryaa spoke about Dhanush for what seems to be the first time in a new chat. The filmmaker brought up his name while talking about Anirudh Ravichander’s musical career.

