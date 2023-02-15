TMKOC Fame Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Set to Return; Dilip Joshi, Asit Modi Give BIG Hints

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were left utterly heartbroken after the makers officially announced that Disha Vakani aka Dayaben called it quits. Ever since then, many are awaiting the return of their favourite character.

During a recent interaction with ETimes, actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Dayaben’s onscreen husband Jethalal, candidly answered if his reel wife will ever be back. The interaction took place to introduce the new face of Tipendra Gada aka Tapu which will be essayed by Nitish Bhaluni.

When asked if the character of Dayaben will ever make a comeback, Joshi claimed that it totally depends on the makers. According to him, it is their decision if they wish to cast a new actor to play the fan-favourite role. But as an actor, Joshi misses his onscreen wife. He highlighted that he enjoyed playing scenes opposite Dayaben. “For a long time, you all have enjoyed good and fun scenes of Daya and Jetha. Ever since Disha ji left, that part, that angle, the funny part has been missing. The chemistry between Daya and Jetha is missing.”

Dilip Joshi explained that it is not only him who misses Daya and Jetha together but multiple fans have shared the same feeling with him. Currently, he is staying positive as he prays for something interesting to come up. Dubbed as onscreen ‘Garba queen’ actress Disha Vakani played Dayaben for a decade before taking a maternity break in 2017. Post which, she did not return back. Disha Vakani now maintains a low profile and hasn’t appeared in any other television show after leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-running Indian daily sitcom by episode count.

Meanwhile, talking about Disha’s return to the show, producer Asit Kumarr Modi recently told media, “Daya bhabhi ki kirdaar ke liye woh artist ko doondhna bhi ek kathin kaam hai aur humko roz episode bhi banana hai woh thoda mushkil hojata hai tabhi hamara thoda delay chal raha hai. Lekin main darshakon ki maang samaj sakta hoon ki who Daya Bhabhi ko miss karrahe hai, main aur mera parivaar bhi miss karta hai. Abhi zayda der nahi hai, ab Daya Bhabhi jald dikhengi (It’s quite difficult to find the right actor for Dayaben’s character. We also have to shoot the daily episodes of the show, and therefore, it has got delayed. But I completely understand the sentiments of the viewers. We also miss Daya bhabhi’s character. She will be back on the show soon).”

Modi also said that Disha is currently busy with her family life, so it seems difficult that she would make a comeback on the show. But the makers are planning to rope in a new actor for Daya’s character.

Read all the Latest Movies News here