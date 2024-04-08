To ‘Bava’ Allu Arjun, Heartfelt Birthday Wish From Jr NTR

Telugu star Allu Arjun celebrates his 42nd birthday on Monday, 8 April. The Pushpa star has been receiving rousing and warm wishes from his fans from across the country. While fans are already going crazy with the actor’s birthday, coinciding with the teaser release of his upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule, celebrities have also come forward to send their best wishes on a special day. Among them, Jr NTR was also seen wishing Allu Arjun on his birthday, to which the Pushpa star responded with a sweet message.

On Monday, Jr NTR shared a tweet and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success,”

In a quick reply, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude and thanked the RRR actor. “Thank you very much for your lovely wishes bava,” he wrote.

In the meantime, many other celebrities also wish the actor as he turns 42. Chiranjeevi Konidela tweeted, “Happy Birthday Dear Bunny @alluarjun! Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! The #Pushpa2TheRule teaser is indeed electrifying! Pushparaj Will Rule!”

Varun Tej Konidela also wished the actor and shared a sweet birthday message. “Happy birthday bunny anna! To a rock solid year! Lots of love,” he wrote.

While the internet has flooded with birthday wishes, making Allu Arjun a rage on social media, fans were also seen gathering around the actor’s residence to catch his glimpse. Hundreds of admirers arrived outside his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad. The actor also came out, right after midnight and waved at his fans.

Pushpa 2 teaser

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule released the highly-awaited teaser of the film on Monday. The actor while thanking his fans for their wishes shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!”

Giving a clearer picture of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj in a never-seen avatar, the teaser has shots of the actor pulling off a jatara look and beating goons. Donning a saree with eyes lined with kohl, jhumkas, ghungroo, and a dramatic look, Allu as Pushpa Raj is back, more fierce than ever.

While the teaser didn’t share details about the film, it is already trending on social media, leaving fans super-excited for the trailer. Pushpa: The Rule also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film will be released on August 15 this year.