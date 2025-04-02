Tom Hardy Reveals Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Film ‘Got Close’ To Being Made

Last Updated: April 02, 2025, 16:50 IST

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy said he is open to reprising Venom in solo films and the crossover did not happen owing to studio politics.

Tom Hardy portrayed Eddie Brock/Venom from the 2018 eponymous flick ‘Venom’ until ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ in 2024. (Photo: Bang Showbiz)

Tom Hardy has revealed that a Venom and Spider-Man movie “got close” to being made. The 47-year-old actor portrayed Eddie Brock/Venom from the 2018 eponymous flick ‘Venom’ until ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ in 2024 and has now revealed his character nearly got to share the screen with Tom Holland’s web-slinger – though studio politics between Marvel and Sony ultimately prevented the blockbuster from happening.

Speaking with The Playlist, Hardy said: “We got close. We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun.”

The ‘MobLand’ star – who has Louis Thomas, 18, with his ex-girlfriend Rachel Speed, and two children with wife Charlotte Riley – emphasised he wanted to do the Venom/Spider-Man crossover to thrill young fans. He said: “Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids.

“Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are.

“And they don’t know why their favourite characters aren’t in films together.”

Even so, the ‘Peaky Blinders’ actor emphasised a Venom/Spider-Man crossover movie wasn’t the only way he’d return as Symbiote anti-hero as he would gladly reprise the role in another solo film.

When ComicBook.com asked Hardy if the Spider-Man crossover was the only way he’d play Venom again, he replied: “No, no, I love ‘Venom’ and I had a great time doing that, so no, no.”

A Venom/Spider-Man crossover film has long been wanted by both Hardy and fans, with the actor previously saying he’d love to face off against the wall-crawler.

Presenting the third and final entry into the ‘Venom’ trilogy, ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ at New York Comic Con last October, the actor said: “I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 per cent. I would never say never.

“We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. ‘The Last Dance’ is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that.”

While the story of Venom concluded with ‘The Last Dance’, director Kelly Marcel teased further Symbiote-based movies may be on the way after the trilogy – and pointed to the introduction of Knull, the sinister creator of the Symbiotes.

The filmmaker said on stage: “This is just the introduction to Knull. He’s a massive, massive character so you can never be one-and-done with him. This is just a little taster of Knull. We get to meet him. What the future holds for him, who knows. “The plot for Eddie and Venom closes here. But as you know, there are lots of Symbiote stories in the canon.

“There are lots of places to go, and maybe there are a few Easter eggs in here that might start that journey off.”

