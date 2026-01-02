Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Jones Died Of Suspected Overdose, 911 Audio Reveals | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 03, 2026, 04:35 IST

Victoria Jones, daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found unresponsive at a San Francisco hotel, with dispatch audio indicating a suspected overdose.

Victoria Jones was 34 and led a private life away from Hollywood.

Victoria Jones, the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, may have died from a drug overdose, according to newly released emergency dispatch audio related to her death. Victoria, who was 34, was found unresponsive at the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of Thursday, January 1, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE classified the emergency call as a “code 3 for the overdose, color change,” suggesting a medical response to a suspected overdose. In such cases, “color change” refers to cyanosis, a condition marked by bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin, lips or nails due to low oxygen levels in the blood.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cyanosis is often associated with heart or lung complications.

Emergency response and investigation

The San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Fire Department both responded to reports of a medical emergency at the Fairmont Hotel at approximately 2:52 a.m. on January 1. Both departments confirmed to PEOPLE that they arrived at the scene and discovered a deceased individual, who was not publicly identified at the time.

A police source later told NBC Bay Area that authorities do not suspect foul play in connection with Victoria’s death. As of now, the official cause of death has not been determined, and further details are pending the results of the medical examiner’s investigation.

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, 79, and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also share a son, Austin Jones, who is 43.

Past legal troubles and acting work

Court records reviewed by PEOPLE indicate that Victoria had been arrested at least twice in the past year. On April 28, 2025, she was taken into custody in Napa County, California, and charged with three misdemeanors: obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Less than two months later, on June 17, Victoria was arrested again in Napa County, this time on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. She entered a not guilty plea on July 1.

Despite her personal struggles, Victoria also pursued acting, following in her father’s footsteps. She appeared in Men in Black II (2002) and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), both starring Tommy Lee Jones. She also made a brief appearance in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: January 03, 2026, 04:35 IST