Tusharr Khanna Recalls What He Told Karan Johar Amid SOTY 3 Buzz: ‘Aap Mujhe Launch Karo’ | Exclusive

Last Updated: April 01, 2025, 16:54 IST

Reportedly, Tusharr Khanna is in talks with the makers of Student Of The Year 3. He is likely to star opposite Shanaya Kapoor.

Tusharr Khanna recalls his first meeting with Karan Johar. (Photos: Instagram)

Actor Tusharr Khanna has talked about his first meeting with Karan Johar amid reports that he has auditioned and is being considered for the latter’s Student Of The Year 3. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Tusharr praised Karan and revealed how he asked the filmmaker for work when they met for the first time in 2018. Tusharr laughed as he recalled his funny encounter with Karan, but mentioned that the filmmaker ended up giving him a very crucial advice.

“I met him in 2018 for the first time. I was too young to understand how these things work. I told him, ‘Aap mujhe launch karo’ (laughs). He told me, ‘I like your enthusiasm, but to be a star, when destiny meets opportunity and opportunity meets talent, that’s when the magic happens’. This line has remained with me to date. I can never forget it. It is a very intelligent line. You need all this to make it happen. That’s why he is there right now. You understand somebody’s wisdom when they talk. I had a good experience. I look forward to one day working with him. One day, that destiny will meet its opportunity for me,” Tusharr told us.

Tusharr is known for shows like Naagin and Piya Albela. He made his Bollywood debut last year with Starfish, but the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Talking about the Starfish failure, Tusharr admitted that it took a toll on him. He recalled how he cried “like a child” after the film did not perform as per his expectations and stated that it took him six months to overcome that failure.

“It was my first film. It took me 8 years to get a film. I was crying like a child. Bahut roya main. I was crying like a baby. I called up my producer. They told me, ‘it’s okay, it is just a film, you have a long career. You have a next film to work on, just concentrate on that’. I called my director and we discussed. He asked me to take a week and get back on track. It took me six months to get over the fact that the film did not work,” he said.

“But I had my family’s support. I have a few close friends me. They motivated me. It does not define my career. I won. I am an outsider and I got a film launch. I won the day I got that film. My win cannot be defined by the success of the film. My wins can only be the success of me, winning as an actor,” the actor said, wrapping up.