Twinkle Khanna REFUSES To Write Father Rajesh Khanna’s Biography: ‘I’m Interested In Stories Which Have…’

Rajesh Khanna, the 1970s superstar who had fans going wild—smearing his car with lipstick, writing letters in blood, and marrying his photo — faced a steep fall from grace, which he described as “bruising” and “internally bleeding.” Despite his legendary status, no solid biography has been penned about him.

Now, a new video shows his daughter, Twinkle Khanna, shutting down questions about writing her father’s biography. When asked if she’d take on the task, she bluntly said “No.” Twinkle claimed she’s into stories with deeper layers and messages, not just one person’s life. The response stirred up a buzz, with some saying it’s tough for a daughter to spill all the details about her father’s life. She said, “I am interested in stories which have layers to it, which have more ramifications. It is great to write a story on a single person, but for that, there has to be layers and their stories need to have message.”

Rajesh Khanna, too, was asked to write his biography but he refused. He said, “If I tell you the truth about my life, I will have to let down the honour of many. I will not be able to do this.”

Adding that his life has been like a storybook with lots of ups and downs, he had once said, “People only know me from my films and film magazines and I would like them to know the other side of Rajesh Khanna. But I have not been able to make up my mind about a biography because I would want it to be a very honest one, but it would involve naming people and sharing incidents involving others. If I am honest about my life, I might end up hurting a few people. I don’t want to do that.”

Rajesh Khanna, the original Bollywood superstar, set the silver screen on fire in the 1970s with his unmatched charisma and flair. Kaka’s star power wasn’t confined to Bollywood — his magnetic presence won hearts across South India too. Despite his eventual fall from the superstardom later in his fading career, his legendary status as the first mega star of Indian cinema remains untarnished.