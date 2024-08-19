সোমবার , ১৯ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Twinkle Khanna REFUSES To Write Father Rajesh Khanna’s Biography: ‘I’m Interested In Stories Which Have…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৯, ২০২৪ ১:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
Twinkle Khanna REFUSES To Write Father Rajesh Khanna’s Biography: ‘I’m Interested In Stories Which Have…’

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Twinkle Khanna with father Rajesh Khanna.

Twinkle Khanna with father Rajesh Khanna.

Despite Rajesh Khanna’s legendary status and superstardom, no solid biography has been penned about him.

Rajesh Khanna, the 1970s superstar who had fans going wild—smearing his car with lipstick, writing letters in blood, and marrying his photo — faced a steep fall from grace, which he described as “bruising” and “internally bleeding.” Despite his legendary status, no solid biography has been penned about him.

Now, a new video shows his daughter, Twinkle Khanna, shutting down questions about writing her father’s biography. When asked if she’d take on the task, she bluntly said “No.” Twinkle claimed she’s into stories with deeper layers and messages, not just one person’s life. The response stirred up a buzz, with some saying it’s tough for a daughter to spill all the details about her father’s life. She said, “I am interested in stories which have layers to it, which have more ramifications. It is great to write a story on a single person, but for that, there has to be layers and their stories need to have message.”

Rajesh Khanna, too, was asked to write his biography but he refused. He said, “If I tell you the truth about my life, I will have to let down the honour of many. I will not be able to do this.”

Adding that his life has been like a storybook with lots of ups and downs, he had once said, “People only know me from my films and film magazines and I would like them to know the other side of Rajesh Khanna. But I have not been able to make up my mind about a biography because I would want it to be a very honest one, but it would involve naming people and sharing incidents involving others. If I am honest about my life, I might end up hurting a few people. I don’t want to do that.”

Rajesh Khanna, the original Bollywood superstar, set the silver screen on fire in the 1970s with his unmatched charisma and flair. Kaka’s star power wasn’t confined to Bollywood — his magnetic presence won hearts across South India too. Despite his eventual fall from the superstardom later in his fading career, his legendary status as the first mega star of Indian cinema remains untarnished.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving …Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Watch: Trinbago Knight Riders welcome Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami for Women’s CPL 2024 | Cricket News
Watch: Trinbago Knight Riders welcome Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami for Women’s CPL 2024 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Twinkle Khanna REFUSES To Write Father Rajesh Khanna’s Biography: ‘I’m Interested In Stories Which Have…’
Twinkle Khanna REFUSES To Write Father Rajesh Khanna’s Biography: ‘I’m Interested In Stories Which Have…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সংবিধানের পঞ্চদশ সংশোধনী কেন অবৈধ নয়, হাইকোর্টের রুল – Corporate Sangbad
সংবিধানের পঞ্চদশ সংশোধনী কেন অবৈধ নয়, হাইকোর্টের রুল – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Blake Lively Accused Of Being Tone-Deaf, Receives Massive Online Hate: Know How She Fell From Grace
Blake Lively Accused Of Being Tone-Deaf, Receives Massive Online Hate: Know How She Fell From Grace
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
৪০ মাসে সর্বোচ্চ স্থানে ডিএসইএক্স সূচক – Corporate Sangbad

৪০ মাসে সর্বোচ্চ স্থানে ডিএসইএক্স সূচক – Corporate Sangbad

 গুড় খাওয়ার দিন আসছে, কী ভাবে চিনবেন কোনটা সবচেয়ে বেশি ভাল

গুড় খাওয়ার দিন আসছে, কী ভাবে চিনবেন কোনটা সবচেয়ে বেশি ভাল

 A Lazy Person’s Ultimate Guide To Exercising While Sitting on A Chair and Working From Home

A Lazy Person’s Ultimate Guide To Exercising While Sitting on A Chair and Working From Home

 Valimai Motion Poster Unveiled; Tom Cruise Trolled for Looking ‘Old’

Valimai Motion Poster Unveiled; Tom Cruise Trolled for Looking ‘Old’

 ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে শেখ কামাল এর ৭২তম জন্মবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে শেখ কামাল এর ৭২তম জন্মবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা

 WATCH: Alexander Zverev expelled from Acapulco for assault on umpire’s chair after doubles loss | Tennis News

WATCH: Alexander Zverev expelled from Acapulco for assault on umpire’s chair after doubles loss | Tennis News

 গরু চুরির মামলায় বহিস্কৃত ছাত্রলীগ নেত্রী বাবলীসহ ৭ জনের বিরুদ্ধে চার্জশিট – Corporate Sangbad

গরু চুরির মামলায় বহিস্কৃত ছাত্রলীগ নেত্রী বাবলীসহ ৭ জনের বিরুদ্ধে চার্জশিট – Corporate Sangbad

 Royal Rebel Jyotiraditya Scindia Gets Civil Aviation Ministry, to Drive Nation Towards ‘New India’

Royal Rebel Jyotiraditya Scindia Gets Civil Aviation Ministry, to Drive Nation Towards ‘New India’

 পার্লারের মত উজ্জ্বলতা দেবে চালের গুঁড়োর ফেসপ্যাক! মসৃণ, স্বাস্থ্যবান ত্বক পেতে অবিশ্বাস্য কাজ করে এই উপাদান

পার্লারের মত উজ্জ্বলতা দেবে চালের গুঁড়োর ফেসপ্যাক! মসৃণ, স্বাস্থ্যবান ত্বক পেতে অবিশ্বাস্য কাজ করে এই উপাদান

 মোমবাতি প্রজ্বালন কর্মসূচি শেষে হামলার শিকার বিএনপি নেতারা

মোমবাতি প্রজ্বালন কর্মসূচি শেষে হামলার শিকার বিএনপি নেতারা