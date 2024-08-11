Twinkle Khanna Warns Akshay Kumar to Not Remarry If She Dies First: ‘If I See Your Second Wife…’

Twinkle Khanna teased that she doesn’t want Akshay Kumar to get married for the second time if she dies before him. In her new blog for a leading daily, Twinkle opened up about her recent holiday with Akshay when she shared a funny conversation the couple had. She revealed that the tour guide introduced them to a pair of birds called tik-tik. The birds are supposedly so madly in love that when one of the birds dies, the other one most likely ends their life as well by eating poisonous grass.

After listening to this, Twinkle told Akshay that if she dies first, he should also eat poisonous grass instead of getting married again. She also warned him that if she learns in her afterlife that he has a second wife, she will return and haunt both of them.

“Driving back to camp that evening, the guide pointed out a pair of birds called tik-tik who are so devoted to each other that when one dies, the other sometimes kills itself by eating poisonous grass. I told my husband (Akshay), ‘Acha (listen), if I die first, you better eat poisonous grass too. If I see your second wife walking around with my handbags, I promise I will come and haunt you both,’” she told him, as written in her blog for The Times of India.

“He shook his head and replied, ‘I want to eat that poisonous grass right now, at least then I won’t have to listen to all this nonsense.’ Then he swatted a mosquito on my arm, the human equivalent of baboons delousing each other. We continued engaging in the complex choreography of cooperation, affection and mutual tolerance as our jeep raced against the setting sun,” she added.

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 23 years now. The couple shares two kids, a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.