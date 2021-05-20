U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India in October 2022: FIFA | Football News

(Photo credit: Indian Football Twitter)

NEW DELHI: The U-17 women’s World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to 30 next year, FIFA Council said on Thursday.

India were earlier scheduled to host the 2020 U-17 World Cup but it was postponed to 2021 before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governing body then handed the hosting rights of the 2022 edition to India last November.

On the eve of the 71st FIFA Congress , the FIFA Council approved key dates for the international match calendars, including the dates of the 2022 U-17 world Cup in India.

“The Council also approved dates for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 (11-30 October 2022), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 (10-28 August 2022), as well as a 14-team play-off for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, taking place between 19 and 25 June this year,” the governing body said in a statement.

The FIFA Council also approved the tournament dates for the Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

“The new play-off tournament for the Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held from 17 to 23 February 2023.”