Udit Narayan Makes Rare Comment About His Kiss Row At ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ Event: ‘Udit Ki Pappi…’

Last Updated: March 10, 2025, 23:24 IST

The 69-year-old singer made a rare remark on the incident while attending the trailer launch of the upcoming film Pintu Ki Pappi.

Udit Narayan during his performance on stage.

Veteran singer Udit Narayan has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his viral videos, where he was seen kissing female fans at a concert. The 69-year-old singer made a rare remark on the incident while attending the trailer launch of the upcoming film Pintu Ki Pappi.

Speaking at the event, which was also attended by choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Udit quipped about the film’s title, saying, “Khubsurat title hai aapki, Pintu Ki Pappi. Aur Udit Ki Pappi toh nahi?” (Your film’s title Pintu Ki Pappi is beautiful. It’s not Udit Ki Pappi, right?)”

He further commented on the timing of the controversy, stating, “Ye bhi ek ittefaq hai ki abhi hi ye release hona tha… matlab music. Waise 2 saal pehle ka video hai Australia ka jo aap abhi dekh rahe hai.” (It’s a coincidence that the music is releasing now. The video that’s going viral is actually two years old, from Australia.)

The singer faced backlash after a clip from his live performance of Tip Tip Barsa Paani went viral. The footage showed Udit kissing a woman on the cheek before later kissing another on the lips, leaving her visibly shocked. The incident sparked debate online, with many criticising his behavior.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Udit defended himself, saying, “Fans are so crazy, right? We are not like that; we are decent people. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Why blow this thing out of proportion? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… This is all just fan craze. One shouldn’t pay too much attention to it.”

Meanwhile, Pintu Ki Pappi, directed by Shiv Hare, follows the story of a young man who realizes that every girl he kisses ends up marrying someone else. The film features newcomers Sushant, Janya Joshi, and Vidhi, along with seasoned actors Vijay Raaz and Murali Sharma.