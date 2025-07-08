Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ৮ জুলাই ২০২৫
Unni Mukundan Instagram Account Hacked; Malayalam Actor Urges Fans To 'Not Click On Any Link' | South-cinema News

জুলাই ৮, ২০২৫
Unni Mukundan Instagram Account Hacked; Malayalam Actor Urges Fans To ‘Not Click On Any Link’ | South-cinema News


Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan’s Instagram account has been hacked. He warned fans on Facebook not to click on links or respond to DMs from the compromised account.

News18

News18

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan’s Instagram account has been hacked. The actor took to his official Facebook page to warn fans and followers about the incident. In his post, he informed everyone that his Instagram handle had been compromised and urged them not to click on any links, believe any stories, or respond to DMs sent from the account.

While sharing the update, Unni wrote on Facebook, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT. My official Instagram account @iamunnimukundan has been hacked. Any updates, DMs, stories, or content going out from that account are not from me — they are being posted by the hackers.”

The actor further added, “Please do NOT engage, click on any suspicious links, or share personal information in response to anything from that account at this time.”

The actor concluded his note by assuring fans that steps are being taken to recover the account. “We’re working with the relevant teams to resolve the issue. I’ll keep you all posted through verified channels. Thanks for your support and caution. #StaySafe #InstagramHack #ImportantUpdate.”

As soon as the post went up, fans expressed their concern in the comments. One fan wrote, “Dear UM, I just wanted to remind you to take a moment and double-check everything, especially your official Facebook account and your e-mail address. These two are closely connected, so if one has been compromised, the other might be at risk too.”  Another commented, “Oh God!!! Seriously, what is happening? Why is this happening?? Very very shocking 💔… Please check all your accounts very carefully. May you and all your accounts stay safe. Hoping these issues get resolved soon.” A third fan added, “Unni Mukundan, I think it’s been some time. I’ve been seeing strange stories on your Instagram and wondered if someone else was handling your account.”

While Unni primarily works in the Malayalam film industry, he made his acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Seedan. Over the years, he has appeared in several Malayalam films, gaining significant popularity with his 2024 release Marco. He was recently seen in Get-Set Baby and is currently working on his next film, Mindiyum Paranjum.

