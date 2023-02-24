শুক্রবার , ২৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১১ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Upendra Rao’s Political Party Gets ‘Auto-Rickshaw’ As Its Official Symbol

ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৩ ৭:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled 1 674


Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 18:58 IST

Uttama Prajaakeeya party has got Auto-rickshaw as a common symbol for this Karnataka Assembly Election 2023.

Uttama Prajaakeeya party has got Auto-rickshaw as a common symbol for this Karnataka Assembly Election 2023.

He formed his own party with the name Uttama Prajaakeeya Party (UPP) and created a buzz among the youth.

Kannada actor-Politician Upendra Rao recently shared an Instagram post, where he revealed the new symbol of his political party. Sharing a picture of his party’s logo, he wrote, “Uttama Prajaakeeya party has got Auto-rickshaw as a common symbol for this Karnataka Assembly Election 2023.”

Upendra Rao’s political activities are in the limelight of late. He formed his own party with the name Uttama Prajaakeeya Party (UPP) and created a buzz among the youth. Earlier, Upendra contested panchayat elections from this party. One of his members won the election as well.

His party did not have an official symbol. Now, the Central Election Commission has given auto as a symbol to his democratic party. The actor shared its photo, in which it was written “Auto Rickshaw (in all States and Union Territories except Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)”. As soon as the actor shared this news, his fans and followers flooded the comments, praised him and wished him all the best for the upcoming elections.

Due to some internal differences, Upendra took an exit from the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Paksha party (KPJP) in 2017 and launched his own political party in 2018. With a new manifesto based on ART of governance (Accountability, Responsibility and Transparency), Upendra registered the party and received the symbol auto-rickshaw, registered with the Election Commission.

Upendra Rao is a popular south actor, filmmaker and producer, who primarily works in Kannada cinema. He has also worked in several Telugu films. The actor started his film career as a writer and assistant director. His first directorial film Tharle Nan Maga released in 1992. He first appeared on screen, acting in a comedy film, Anantana Avantara released in 1989. Upendra is known for his work in films such as Super Star (2002), Kutumba (2002), Gokarna (2002), Aishwarya (2006), Super (2010), Godfather (2012), Kalpana (2012) and Uppi 2 (2015).

The actor has a keen interest in politics and is known for helming thematic representation of Indian politics in his films.

