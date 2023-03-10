শুক্রবার , ১০ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Urfi Javed To Not Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Because of a ‘Bigger Project’? Know Here

This comes just a day after Bigg Boss 16 second runner-up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also confirmed being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Days after it was reported that Urfi Javed has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, recent reports now claim that the actress has now decided not to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show.

Urfi Rejects Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Because…

As reported by E-Times, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was in talks with the makers of KKK 13 for a ‘very long time’. However, she has now decided not to sign the contract. The entertainment portal also claimed that Urfi has rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 because she has reportedly signed a ‘bigger project’ details about which are not known as of now.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Also Approached For KKK 13 

This comes just a day after Bigg Boss 16 second runner-up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also confirmed being approached for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She revealed that while the offer is still on the table, she still has a lot to think about. The actress also added that she is reluctant to sign up for the reality show because of her fears.

Shalin Bhanot and Ankita Lohande Also Said No To KKK 13 

Earlier, Shalin Bhanot was also offered KKK 13 during Bigg Boss 16 finale. However, the actor refused the show citing his phobias for creepy crawlies.

Later, Ankit Lokhande also revealed that she was approached for KKK 13. However, the actress shared that she will not be participating because she thinks that she is ‘not a good contender’ for the show. “No, I don’t want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. It has been offered to me every year. In fact, even for this season, I received a call a few days ago for it. I don’t think I am a good contender for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Somebody who is genuinely eager to do this and has the potential should get this opportunity,” Ankita told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is also likely to participate in the show.

