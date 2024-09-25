বুধবার , ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১০ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Urmila Matondkar Files for Divorce from Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir; Separation Not on ‘Mutual Terms’?

সেপ্টেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৪
Urmila Matondkar has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of marriage. The reason for the split remains unknown.

If sources are to be believed, actress Urmila Matondkar has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir. According to an anonymous tip from a Mumbai court shared with Hindustan Times, Urmila has already initiated legal proceedings to end her marriage. The exact reason for the split has not been revealed, though the source suggests that the separation is not on mutual terms.

“After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms,” said the insider.

Urmila and Mohsin tied the knot on February 4, 2016, in a private ceremony that made headlines. Their inter-faith marriage and 10-year age gap drew considerable public interest. However, despite their public appearances and occasional social media posts, it appears their nearly decade-long union has hit a rough patch.

While Urmila has always been in the public eye, Mohsin’s life is lesser known. A businessman and model hailing from Kashmir, Mohsin first met Urmila at designer Manish Malhotra’s niece’s wedding in 2014. The couple had an intimate wedding, with only a few public figures like Malhotra in attendance. After their marriage, the couple visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, followed by a Nikah ceremony.

Mohsin, who initially had Bollywood dreams, appeared in films such as It’s A Man’s World (2009) and Luck By Chance (2009). However, he eventually shifted his focus to the business world and is now reportedly associated with Manish Malhotra’s fashion label.

As of now, neither Urmila nor Mohsin has officially commented on the divorce reports.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



