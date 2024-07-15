সোমবার , ১৫ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৩১শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera Gets Eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৫, ২০২৪ ৩:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
vada pav girl chandrika dixit gera gets evicted from bigg boss ott 3 2024 07 b7dcd9a4df0d1261a807cb3a772e9e00


‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera gets evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera gets evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Chandrika Dixit Gera is the fifth contestant to leave Bigg Boss OTT 3, following Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani.

As Bigg Boss OTT 3 completes three weeks, Chandrika Dixit Gera, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl,’ has been eliminated from the show. She is the fifth contestant to leave, following Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani. Before her departure, Chandrika faced intense scrutiny from host Anil Kapoor during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Despite the dramatic turn of events, it seems Chandrika has accomplished her mission on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Chandrika entered the show with the aim of revealing her true self, countering the image portrayed on social media. However, she left the house with additional labels, such as being a hypocrite and a man-hater. In the recent weekend episode, Chandrika was reprimanded for character-assassinating Vishal Pandey over his comment about Kritika Malik. Anil Kapoor also criticised her for spreading negativity about Vishal among the contestants and questioned her loyalty to her allies.

Moreover, Chandrika faced backlash for creating a false narrative about Sai Ketan Rao. While many housemates appreciated her cooking skills and helpful nature, her personality clashed with others, leading to several conflicts.

Before joining Bigg Boss OTT 3, Chandrika addressed her controversy with the Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding her Vada Pav cart. She told Indian Express.com, “It wasn’t like mine was the only cart in Delhi! I can’t stand anything wrong. When only my cart was threatened to be taken away multiple times, I just couldn’t take it and took action in my own capacity. Now it is all fine, but if there arises any problem again, I will fight, I won’t back down. The phase made me stronger. It was mental torture, there was high pressure, crowd of 600 people including vloggers, people accusing you, calling you good or bad. You shouldn’t judge me without knowing me.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

vada pav girl chandrika dixit gera gets evicted from bigg boss ott 3 2024 07 b7dcd9a4df0d1261a807cb3a772e9e00
‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera Gets Eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
BASIS America Desk
বেসিস আমেরিকা ডেস্ক’র যাত্রা শুরু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240715 WA0004
মেলান্দহে বন্যার পানিতে গোসলে নেমে চারজনের মৃত্যু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240715 WA0003
কুবি’র শেখ হাসিনা হলে শিক্ষার্থীদের রুম থেকে দুধরাজ সাপ উদ্ধার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm DU Silent Protest Against Vandalism 14 10 2021

মুখে কালো কাপড় বেঁধে দুর্গোৎসবে হামলার প্রতিবাদ

 thankuni 630x420 12

আরও সহজে বানানো যাবে Reels, নতুন পথ দেখাচ্ছে Instagram

 wm verdict trt fh

এএসআই খুনে ছিনতাইকারীর যাবজ্জীবন, তদন্তে ‘অসন্তুষ্ট’ আদালত

 wm Nanok Al 19 July 2021

‘বিদেশি কোম্পানি সাক্ষী দিয়েছে, তারেক আন্তর্জাতিক লেভেলের চোর’

 elections

156 Candidates in Phase 1 Declare Criminal Cases, Most in SP; 38 Illiterates, 280 Crorepatis in Fray

 file 20211221 27 qlzv07

ওজন কমাতে ক্যালোরির ঘাটতি তৈরি করবেন কীভাবে? অন্যরা রোগা হতে করছেন, আপনি পিছিয়ে নেই তো?| How to reduce your weight and measure proper calorie – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20221109 WA0001

নাগরপুরে দিনব্যাপী ডিজিটাল উদ্ভাবনী মেলা শুরু
vada pav girl chandrika dixit gera gets evicted from bigg boss ott 3 2024 07 b7dcd9a4df0d1261a807cb3a772e9e00

‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera Gets Eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3

 basharalasad1

সিরিয়ায় ৯৫ শতাংশ ভোট পেয়ে ফের বিজয়ী বাশার আল আসাদ

 Varun dhawan 2 14102016

টান টান দেহ আর ঝলমলে ত্বক! এই টিপস মেনে চললে বরুণ ধাওয়ানের মতো ঝলমলিয়ে উঠবেন আপনিও! – News18 Bangla