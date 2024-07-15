‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera Gets Eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3

As Bigg Boss OTT 3 completes three weeks, Chandrika Dixit Gera, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl,’ has been eliminated from the show. She is the fifth contestant to leave, following Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani. Before her departure, Chandrika faced intense scrutiny from host Anil Kapoor during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Despite the dramatic turn of events, it seems Chandrika has accomplished her mission on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Chandrika entered the show with the aim of revealing her true self, countering the image portrayed on social media. However, she left the house with additional labels, such as being a hypocrite and a man-hater. In the recent weekend episode, Chandrika was reprimanded for character-assassinating Vishal Pandey over his comment about Kritika Malik. Anil Kapoor also criticised her for spreading negativity about Vishal among the contestants and questioned her loyalty to her allies.

Moreover, Chandrika faced backlash for creating a false narrative about Sai Ketan Rao. While many housemates appreciated her cooking skills and helpful nature, her personality clashed with others, leading to several conflicts.

Before joining Bigg Boss OTT 3, Chandrika addressed her controversy with the Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding her Vada Pav cart. She told Indian Express.com, “It wasn’t like mine was the only cart in Delhi! I can’t stand anything wrong. When only my cart was threatened to be taken away multiple times, I just couldn’t take it and took action in my own capacity. Now it is all fine, but if there arises any problem again, I will fight, I won’t back down. The phase made me stronger. It was mental torture, there was high pressure, crowd of 600 people including vloggers, people accusing you, calling you good or bad. You shouldn’t judge me without knowing me.”