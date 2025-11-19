‘Very tricky’: Dinesh Karthik questions Gautam Gambhir’s move to play Washington Sundar at crucial No. 3 spot | Cricket News

Washington Sundar (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Team India’s surprise decision to field Washington Sundar at the prestigious No. 3 position in the Kolkata Test has sparked a sharp debate, with former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik openly questioning the logic behind the move. The slot, normally reserved for a specialist top-order batter, was vacated after Sai Sudharsan was dropped — but head coach Gautam Gambhir’s choice of replacement left many baffled.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sundar, known primarily as a bowling all-rounder, scored 29 and 31 across two innings. While these were among India’s highest returns in a low-scoring Test, Karthik believes the experiment could carry long-term risks, particularly for Sundar’s bowling — the discipline that earned him his Test cap.

Inside Eden Debacle: How India missed many tricks during their shocking defeat

“Where is Washington Sundar, the Test player, being looked at? Is he a bowler who can bat? Now, if you are sending him at three, you are almost telling him that he needs to focus a lot more on batting,” Karthik said in a Cricbuzz video, underlining how drastically the role shift alters expectations.Karthik warned that the physical and mental load required to prepare for the No. 3 role could erode Sundar’s primary skill. “The moment he starts spending those long hours batting in practice, you tend to reduce your practice for bowling because it is physically impossible to be good at both,” he cautioned.Calling the move “very tricky,” Karthik said Sundar’s elevation feels like a stop-gap adjustment rather than a long-term vision. “So the message is very straightforward that we are looking at big runs from you. This could affect his bowling in the long run. It is a very tricky one,” he added.With Shubman Gill likely to miss the second Test due to a neck injury, India’s top-order composition remains uncertain. All eyes will be on Gambhir to see whether Sundar is again assigned the most scrutinised batting position in Test cricket — or restored to the role that suits his strengths.