Vicky Kaushal FINALLY Chops Off Long Hair And Beard, Gets Mobbed As He Debuts New Sexy Look | Watch

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has finally chopped off his overgrown locks and beard – the look he was carrying for his upcoming film ‘Chhava’ – and debuted a new sexy hairstyle. The actor looked handsome in the slightly shaved hairstyle as he was clicked stepping out of a salon in Mumbai on Friday evening. We think this latest cool crop is definitely a keeper.

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account, Vicky is seen getting mobbed by fans as he walks out of the salon, debuting the sexy hairdo. He looked uber-cool in a black rounded-neck t-shirt and jeans and accessorised his look with stylish aviators.

Fans can’t stop drooling over Vicky’s new look. One user commented on the video, “What a dashing look!” Another one wrote, “Finally Vicky is looking like Vicky after a long time.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s wife, actress Katrina Kaif, has been a subject of pregnancy rumours lately. Rumours are rife that Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first baby together after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

Katrina is reportedly spending time with her family in London. Earlier this month, the couple was spotted celebrating Vicky’s birthday in London and fans pointed out that Katrina sported what seemed to be a baby bump. The video surfaced on Reddit and went viral in no time. Many assumed she was pregnant.

A recent Times Now.com/Zoom report also claimed that Katrina is going to deliver her baby in London. “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her,” a source told the media portal. However, Katrina’s representative agency, Raindrop, called the report “unconfirmed”. “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation,” Katrina’s agency said in a statement.