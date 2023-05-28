রবিবার , ২৮ মে ২০২৩ | ১৪ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vicky Kaushal Impresses Hrithik Roshan, Bows Down To Him After Dancing To Ek Pal Ka Jeena at IIFA

hrithik roshan vicky kaushal


Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal dance on Ek Pal Ka Jeena at IIFA 2023.

Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal set the stage on fire with their performance on Ek Pal Ka Jeena at IIFA 2023.

It is no secret that Hrithik Roshan is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. Matching his footsteps is a whole new ball game. However, Hrithik was pleasantly surprised to see that Vicky Kaushal was close to matching his moves at IIFA 2023 ceremony on Saturday night. Hrithik, who won Best Actor for Vikram Vedha, took the centre stage and brought back his iconic ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ moves.

Looking oh-so-handsome in a tuxedo, Hrithik brought back memories of the early 2000s as he grooved to the song. While Abhishek Bachchan, who was co-hosting IIFA 2023, stood beside and tried to replicate Hrithik’s steps, Vicky was seen matching up to Hrithik’s steps with much more ease. Hrithik was seen impressed with the way Vicky was dancing. After their performance ended, Vicky fell on his knees and bowed down to Hrithik.

Watch the video below:

Hrithik won Best Actor award at IIFA 2023 for Vikram Vedha. Accepting the award, Hrithik said, “Vedha helped unleash a certain madness inside me which I didn’t know existed. So thank you to the universe and thank you to Vedha for helping me discover that madness and the strength to hold that madness.”

While Hrithik bagged Best Actor, Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s mystery drama Drishyam 2 bagged the Best Picture award. Gangubai Kathiawadi won four more awards. These include Best Debut Male to Shantanu Maheshwari, which he shared with Babil Khan for Qala, and Best Cinematography. Meanwhile, Brahmastra won the most awards at IIFA, sweeping the musical categories: Best Singer Male and Female — Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and Best Music Director Pritam.

