শুক্রবার , ২৮ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৪ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Vicky Kaushal Patiently Sits At The Red Carpet, While Triptii Dimri Poses For The Shutterbugs; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৮, ২০২৪ ৬:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 06 28t181459.366 2024 06 9f17f305ddc2156f73062389ecc0d2d0


Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri will soon be seen in Bad Newz

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri will soon be seen in Bad Newz

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri engaged in a fun banter during the trailer launch event of Bad Newz.

During the trailer launch event of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimmer’s upcoming film Bad News, the stars also engaged for a quick photo op session at the red carpet. At that time, Vicky was spotted patient sitting at the red carpet while his co-star Triptii posed for the shutterbugs. The hilarious video went viral instantly.

Have a look at the video:

Earlier in the day, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of Bad Newz. The trailer surely promises that the film will be a roller coaster ride with the perfect blend of laughter and emotions. In the trailer, Triptii first meets Vicky Kaushal’s character, and they quickly fall in love. She soon reveals that she’s expecting a baby, but she’s unsure if Vicky is the father.

Later, Ammy Virk’s character enters the picture, and she falls in love with him too. She then discovers that the baby might be his as well. The chaos intensifies when doctors suggest that due to a rare condition, both Vicky and Ammy could potentially be the father. The trio embarks on a journey to determine the baby’s true father, all while competing against each other to prove their claim.

The film comes from the makers of Good Newwz – which featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh – and promises the same fun and emotional journey.

The upcoming entertainer is being helmed by Bandish Bandits fame director Anand Tiwari. The film is a Dharma Productions venture. Last year, several photos of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri went viral when they were shooting in Croatia. In the pictures, Vicky Kaushal was seen holding Triptii close as they shot for a song. In one of the photos, the actor was also seen lifting the Animal star in his arms. The film will be released in theatres on July 19.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is currently enjoying the success of Animal. Released in December 2023, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Triptii’s chemistry with Ranbir in the movie was widely loved by all. Apart from Bad Newz, she will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii has also shot for Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Voh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. She is likely to be seen in Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand was last seen in Sam Bahadur. Apart from Bad Newz, he will also be seen in Chhava. The film is reported to be a period drama, where Kaushal will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is expected to delve into Sambhaji Maharaj’s bravery, sacrifice, and wartime strategies while incorporating an emotional love story between him and his wife.

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

