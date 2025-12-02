Vicky Kaushal Says THIS When Asked To Reveal Baby Boy’s Name, Calls Fatherhood ‘Most Grounding Moment’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 15:52 IST

Vicky Kaushal said that becoming a father this year is his biggest moment of 2025, and it’s a magical feeling. Katrina Kaif and Vicky welcomed a baby boy on November 7.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy on November 7

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently embraced parenthood, and they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7. Needless to say, the couple has been over the moon since the arrival of their child. In his latest interaction, Vicky has now opened up about embracing fatherhood, calling it his biggest moment of 2025. Vicky further added that while he expected to feel overly emotional and ecstatic, becoming a father has turned out to be the most grounding moment of his life. Meanwhile, a video that has surfaced on social media also shows him reacting to the paparazzi asking him about the baby’s name.

Vicky Kaushal On Embracing Fatherhood

In an interaction with GQ India, Vicky Kaushal opened up about this new phase of life. “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life,” he said.

Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Paparazzi Asking About His Baby Boy’s Name

A viral video shows Vicky Kaushal arriving for an award ceremony, where the paparazzi congratulated him on becoming a father. Vicky was all smiles, and he acknowledged the wishes with folded hands. The paps then asked him to reveal the baby boy’s name, and the actor playfully responded saying, “Batata hu.” Check out the video below!

In November, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to announce the happy news of their baby boy’s birth. The couple wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025.” The post garnered more than 4 million likes and love from loved ones. Vicky’s brother and actor, Sunny Kaushal, couldn’t contain his excitement as he shared the happy news on social media, writing, “Main chacha ban gaya.”

Meanwhile, Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal also took to social media to express his gratitude, calling the newborn “a blessing from God.” He wrote, “Shukariya Rab Da…Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai.” He added, “God is and has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed hain.” He concluded his post with, “So So happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha.”

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 02, 2025, 15:52 IST