Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Hindi Film, Beats Stree 2

Last Updated: April 08, 2025, 09:19 IST

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava becomes the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, surpassing Stree 2 with Rs 598.45 crore. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it will premiere on Netflix on April 11, 2025.

Vicky Kaushal is on fire! His historical drama Chhaava has now officially become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, zooming past Stree 2 at the box office. These days, most films vanish from theatres within a week but Chhaava is breaking that trend in style!

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer has stayed strong for over 50 days, and on its eighth Sunday (Day 52), it pulled in another Rs 1.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. That brings its total collection to a whopping Rs 598.45 crore! Chhaava also added another feather to its cap — it’s officially become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, overtaking the lifetime earnings of Stree 2.

As per Sacnilk, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 had collected Rs 597.99 crore, holding the spot as the second highest-grossing Hindi film—until now. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has officially overtaken it, with RS 598.45 crore in the bag.

At the top, of course, still stands Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with a massive Rs 640.25 crore. What’s interesting is that both Chhaava and Stree 2 come from the same production house—Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Meanwhile, Chhaava is all set to make its way to OTT! Reports suggest that the Vicky Kaushal starrer will premiere on Netflix on April 11, 2025.

Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, it is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The film score and soundtrack album are composed by A. R. Rahman while the lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.