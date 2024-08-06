মঙ্গলবার , ৬ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২২শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Vicky Kaushal’s Mom’s ROFL Reaction to His ‘Most Desirable’ Title: ‘Tond Kadh Ke Baitha Hai’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৬, ২০২৪ ১:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Vicky Kaushal’s Mom’s ROFL Reaction to His ‘Most Desirable’ Title: ‘Tond Kadh Ke Baitha Hai’

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram/@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram/@vickykaushal09)

Sunny Kaushal shared a particularly funny incident that involved Vicky’s unexpected weight gain and the irony of being named ‘most desirable man.’

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal’s sibling bond is a treasure trove of fun stories, and their latest revelations are no exception. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Kaushal shared a particularly funny incident that involved Vicky’s unexpected weight gain and the irony of being named “most desirable man.”

Sunny recalled that around the time Vicky was crowned with the title, he returned from a trip to the US looking noticeably heavier. Sunny, ever the cheeky brother, blamed this on Vicky’s indulgence in pizzas and ice creams with his new American friends. The situation took a humorous turn when their mother saw the headline in a newspaper and delivered a classic desi mom comment: “Enu dekho, most desirable baitha hai tond kadh ke,” loosely translating to, “Look at him, the most desirable man sitting here with a belly.”

This isn’t the first time the Kaushal brothers have entertained fans with their family stories. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the brothers took the audience on a laughter-filled journey down memory lane. Sunny kicked off with a hilarious tale from their childhood. He recounted how, during a routine bread-buying trip with their dad, he accidentally fell into a gutter.

Vicky, not one to be outdone, shared his own childhood memories, which had the audience in splits. He confessed that both he and Sunny were no strangers to their parents’ discipline. “We have both been beaten up by our parents,” Vicky said, setting the stage for more laughs. He then described their mother’s frequent punishments, which still happen occasionally, and their father’s more selective but memorable beatings. “Mom used to punish us all the time, and she still does! Dad saved his punishments for special occasions, three or four big ones a year. Those were the beatings you never forgot,” Vicky quipped.

The Kaushal brothers, sons of veteran action director Sham Kaushal, have each carved out their own space in the film industry. While Sunny is gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba on Netflix, Vicky is busy with his upcoming film Chhava, where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Vicky Kaushal’s Mom’s ROFL Reaction to His ‘Most Desirable’ Title: ‘Tond Kadh Ke Baitha Hai’
Vicky Kaushal’s Mom’s ROFL Reaction to His ‘Most Desirable’ Title: ‘Tond Kadh Ke Baitha Hai’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Lakshya Sen, skeet shooters fall short of historic medals at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Lakshya Sen, skeet shooters fall short of historic medals at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
মুক্তি পাচ্ছেন বেগম খালেদা জিয়া
মুক্তি পাচ্ছেন বেগম খালেদা জিয়া
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Amid political unrest, ICC monitoring situation in Bangladesh ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup | Cricket News
Amid political unrest, ICC monitoring situation in Bangladesh ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ফেডারেল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৮ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

ফেডারেল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৮ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

 দেখে নিন মোবাইল, টিভি এবং অন্য ইলেকট্রনিক্সের জিনিসে কতটা ছাড় আছে!– News18 Bangla

দেখে নিন মোবাইল, টিভি এবং অন্য ইলেকট্রনিক্সের জিনিসে কতটা ছাড় আছে!– News18 Bangla

 রবিবার ডিএসইতে কমেছে সূচক ও লেনদেন

রবিবার ডিএসইতে কমেছে সূচক ও লেনদেন

 জুতোর দুর্গন্ধ থেকে অতিরিক্ত ঘাম- হাজারো সমস্যার একটাই সমাধান ট্যালকম পাউডার! – News18 Bangla

জুতোর দুর্গন্ধ থেকে অতিরিক্ত ঘাম- হাজারো সমস্যার একটাই সমাধান ট্যালকম পাউডার! – News18 Bangla

 Monsoon Session to Begin from Next Week, Speaker Om Birla Reviews Lok Sabha Preparations

Monsoon Session to Begin from Next Week, Speaker Om Birla Reviews Lok Sabha Preparations

 Nick Jonas Is Proud of His ‘Amazing Wife’ Priyanka Chopra, Calls Matrix Resurrections ‘Incredible’

Nick Jonas Is Proud of His ‘Amazing Wife’ Priyanka Chopra, Calls Matrix Resurrections ‘Incredible’

 Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Celebrate Chhath Puja, See Pics

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Celebrate Chhath Puja, See Pics

 মেহেরপুরে বঙ্গবন্ধুর মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে শোক দিবস ও খাবার বিতরণ করেছে যুবলীগ

মেহেরপুরে বঙ্গবন্ধুর মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে শোক দিবস ও খাবার বিতরণ করেছে যুবলীগ

 টাঙ্গাইলে দৈনিক মজলুমের কন্ঠ পত্রিকার প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালিত

টাঙ্গাইলে দৈনিক মজলুমের কন্ঠ পত্রিকার প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালিত

 টাইমের প্রচ্ছদে ‘প্রভাবশালী’ হ্যারি-মেগান

টাইমের প্রচ্ছদে ‘প্রভাবশালী’ হ্যারি-মেগান