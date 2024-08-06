Vicky Kaushal’s Mom’s ROFL Reaction to His ‘Most Desirable’ Title: ‘Tond Kadh Ke Baitha Hai’

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal’s sibling bond is a treasure trove of fun stories, and their latest revelations are no exception. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Kaushal shared a particularly funny incident that involved Vicky’s unexpected weight gain and the irony of being named “most desirable man.”

Sunny recalled that around the time Vicky was crowned with the title, he returned from a trip to the US looking noticeably heavier. Sunny, ever the cheeky brother, blamed this on Vicky’s indulgence in pizzas and ice creams with his new American friends. The situation took a humorous turn when their mother saw the headline in a newspaper and delivered a classic desi mom comment: “Enu dekho, most desirable baitha hai tond kadh ke,” loosely translating to, “Look at him, the most desirable man sitting here with a belly.”

This isn’t the first time the Kaushal brothers have entertained fans with their family stories. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the brothers took the audience on a laughter-filled journey down memory lane. Sunny kicked off with a hilarious tale from their childhood. He recounted how, during a routine bread-buying trip with their dad, he accidentally fell into a gutter.

Vicky, not one to be outdone, shared his own childhood memories, which had the audience in splits. He confessed that both he and Sunny were no strangers to their parents’ discipline. “We have both been beaten up by our parents,” Vicky said, setting the stage for more laughs. He then described their mother’s frequent punishments, which still happen occasionally, and their father’s more selective but memorable beatings. “Mom used to punish us all the time, and she still does! Dad saved his punishments for special occasions, three or four big ones a year. Those were the beatings you never forgot,” Vicky quipped.

The Kaushal brothers, sons of veteran action director Sham Kaushal, have each carved out their own space in the film industry. While Sunny is gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba on Netflix, Vicky is busy with his upcoming film Chhava, where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna.