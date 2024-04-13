Vidya Balan Said Yes To Bhool Bhulaiyaa Without Reading The Script: ‘It Was The Shortest Meeting’

Vidya Balan, famous for her role as Manjulika in the 2007 hit film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ recently revealed that taking on the character was the quickest decision she had ever made for a movie, without even reading the script. Having seen the original Malayalam movie ‘Manichitrathazhu,’ when director Priyadarshan offered her the role, she immediately agreed.

In an interview with PTI, Balan shared, “I remember I went to meet Priyan sir. He was shooting an ad with Sunny Deol in Mumbai, so he said, ‘Can you come to the set and meet me?’ I had watched the original Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ as a kid, and I loved Shobana but I was also scared of her, and I’ve not watched the film ever again. But when he offered the film to me, I said, ‘Wow, are you offering me that film?’, and I said yes instantly. There was no script or anything because I had seen the original. It was probably the shortest meeting I had for a film and that was the shortest time I took to say yes to a film because I loved the original.”

She praised Priyadarshan for his brilliant direction, particularly singling out a scene where her character transforms into Manjulika and lifts a heavy bed. The forthcoming ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, helmed by Anees Bazmee and featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, is scheduled to hit the theaters on Diwali.

In the Hindi adaptation, Akshay Kumar played a psychiatrist, Balan portrayed Avni, a character with dissociative identity disorder, and Shiney Ahuja depicted Balan’s husband. Balan is currently gearing up for her role in the third installment of this comedy horror series. The second film in the series was also directed by Bazmee and starred Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is being produced by T-Series.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is all set to feature in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. The film is a celebration of love, laughter, and the complexities of modern relationships. Directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the romantic drama is set to hit the silver screen on April 19.

The trailer opens with introducing the main characters of the film. As the video proceeds further we get to see their life and its hardships. But there is a catch. The trailer is a refreshing love story. The film seems to be a perfect rom-com for the summer. Complemented by a stellar line-up of renowned artists like Lucky Ali, Armaan Malik, The Local Train, Lost Stories, and Ananya Birla, the soundtrack of the film is anticipated to be a treat for the ears.