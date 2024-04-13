শনিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Vidya Balan Said Yes To Bhool Bhulaiyaa Without Reading The Script: ‘It Was The Shortest Meeting’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৩, ২০২৪ ৬:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
vidya balan bhool bhulaiyaa 2024 04 18180e34310831b5edf6f915d21dc8be


Vidya Balan agreed to be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa without reading the script.

Vidya Balan agreed to be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa without reading the script.

Vidya Balan shared that she agreed to do Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa without even reading the script.

Vidya Balan, famous for her role as Manjulika in the 2007 hit film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ recently revealed that taking on the character was the quickest decision she had ever made for a movie, without even reading the script. Having seen the original Malayalam movie ‘Manichitrathazhu,’ when director Priyadarshan offered her the role, she immediately agreed.

In an interview with PTI, Balan shared, “I remember I went to meet Priyan sir. He was shooting an ad with Sunny Deol in Mumbai, so he said, ‘Can you come to the set and meet me?’ I had watched the original Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ as a kid, and I loved Shobana but I was also scared of her, and I’ve not watched the film ever again. But when he offered the film to me, I said, ‘Wow, are you offering me that film?’, and I said yes instantly. There was no script or anything because I had seen the original. It was probably the shortest meeting I had for a film and that was the shortest time I took to say yes to a film because I loved the original.”

She praised Priyadarshan for his brilliant direction, particularly singling out a scene where her character transforms into Manjulika and lifts a heavy bed. The forthcoming ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, helmed by Anees Bazmee and featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, is scheduled to hit the theaters on Diwali.

In the Hindi adaptation, Akshay Kumar played a psychiatrist, Balan portrayed Avni, a character with dissociative identity disorder, and Shiney Ahuja depicted Balan’s husband. Balan is currently gearing up for her role in the third installment of this comedy horror series. The second film in the series was also directed by Bazmee and starred Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is being produced by T-Series.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is all set to feature in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. The film is a celebration of love, laughter, and the complexities of modern relationships. Directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the romantic drama is set to hit the silver screen on April 19.

The trailer opens with introducing the main characters of the film. As the video proceeds further we get to see their life and its hardships. But there is a catch. The trailer is a refreshing love story. The film seems to be a perfect rom-com for the summer. Complemented by a stellar line-up of renowned artists like Lucky Ali, Armaan Malik, The Local Train, Lost Stories, and Ananya Birla, the soundtrack of the film is anticipated to be a treat for the ears.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG EID Day 4
চৈত্রের খরতাপে দু’দণ্ড শান্তি দিল সী-ওয়ার্ল্ডের ওয়েভপুল
বাংলাদেশ
1712969235 photo
‘I wasn’t fit’: Comeback man Kuldeep Yadav credits this person for getting him match ready | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
vidya balan bhool bhulaiyaa 2024 04 18180e34310831b5edf6f915d21dc8be
Vidya Balan Said Yes To Bhool Bhulaiyaa Without Reading The Script: ‘It Was The Shortest Meeting’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Motorcycle bike
মোটরসাইকেলে চড়ে মহাসড়কে ৩ কিশোর, প্রাণ গেল দুজনের
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1653909949 wm Judge

চট্টগ্রামে ইয়াবা বিক্রেতার যাবজ্জীবন

 wm CTGNEWS 5

চট্টগ্রামে ১ বছরের মধ্যে হবে ১৯১টি খেলার মাঠ: ডিসি

 received 340079010926381

সাপাহার প্রেস ক্লাবের কমিটি গঠন সভাপতি সম্রাট সম্পাদক প্রদীপ সাহা

 wm Ctg bar

বারে ঢুকে তাণ্ডব, গ্রেফতার ২

 wm kalu asami soxcsck okl

মিতু খুনের আসামি কালু কারাগারে

 shohel vjdc sdch qwe

আত্মগোপন থেকে বেরিয়ে মিছিলে নেতৃত্ব দিলেন সোহেল

 Adalot Khaleda

খালেদা জিয়ার জন্মসনদসহ সব নথি ৬০ দিনের মধ্যে দাখিলের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 New Project 1 9

Ushasie Chakraborty shares a photograph of herself looking as Aishwarya Bachchan arc– News18 Bangla

 wm rana dasgupta hindu bodddho

‘মুজিব কোট গায়ে দিলেই সবাই আওয়ামী লীগ হয় না’

শরীরের এই লক্ষণগুলি ভয়ঙ্কর কাণ্ড ঘটাতে পারে আজই সজাগ হয়ে উঠুন ৷ These Symptoms will tell heart may get attack. – News18 Bangla