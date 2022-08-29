Vijay Deverakonda Meets Theatre Owner Who Called Him Arrogant

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, was released on August 25. Before the release of the film, netizens started trending to boycott Liger. At the same time, in an interview with ANI, the actor said, “We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us)!”

His statement, however, didn’t go down well with many, including executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema Manoj Desai. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Desai slammed Vijay and called him arrogant. “Mr Vijay, it seems, you have become arrogant, ‘Watch the movie or if you don’t wish to, then don’t watch’, haven’t you seen its impact? If the audience will not watch, see what Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are going through. I had high expectations from the movie, but such statements during the interview had harsh impacts. One shouldn’t do this and never pay heed to hashtags,” Desai said.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda flew to Mumbai and met Manoj Desai and also touched his feet. Vijay informed Manoj that he respects the audience and that his comments were taken out of context. After hearing the actor, Manoj Desai apologised and praised Vijay. After meeting Vijay, Desai said that he was down to earth and he will always love him. “He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best,” said Desai.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Manoj Desai’s photos:

#Liger :#VijayDeverakonda met Mumbai Exhibitor #ManojDesai and expressed regret about his recent comments about the Boycott/OTT Issues (which are allegedly taken out of context). He will be promoting Liger in Dubai tomorrow at #AsiaCup (Courtesy – Filmi Fever) pic.twitter.com/Xa78C1lBEf — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 28, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda made his Hindi film debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger in which he played the role of a boxer. Ananya Panday is playing the female lead in the film. Liger has been co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorv Mehta and Puri Connects.

