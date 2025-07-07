Vijay Deverakonda On His Personal Life Amid Rashmika Dating Rumours: ‘I Wish I Could Wear A Mask’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: July 08, 2025, 05:00 IST

Vijay Deverakonda explains why he keeps his personal life guarded, despite once confirming he’s not single at 35.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Kingdom. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda has always been someone who carefully draws a line between his personal and professional life. And now, the actor is addressing why he consciously guards his private world even after previously admitting he’s in a relationship.

In an earlier interview, Vijay had candidly said, “Of course, I’m 35. I’m not single,” when asked about his relationship status. The moment made headlines, but the actor didn’t elaborate further. Now, in a new conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, he reveals why he continues to remain reserved about sharing intimate details of his life.

“I’ve always felt like it’s a strange split, you want to be an actor and be known by the world, but you also want to remain anonymous. It’s some kind of psychotic dichotomy,” he shared.

The Arjun Reddy star went on to say that if he could create a fictional version of himself and keep his real identity hidden, he would. “I used to tell people that if I could wear a mask that didn’t look like me, and that guy could be the star while I still got to act, I’d be happy. Because for me, Vijay Deverakonda the actor, I operate for him,” he explained.

That’s also why he tries to keep his personal life “as personal as I can, to the best of my abilities.” He admits, “I don’t know how successful I am, but I try.”

While he’s not oblivious to the fame that comes with being a star, he’s clear about what really matters to him. “I do enjoy the fruits of success, the comfort it brings, the respect. But I don’t know how much of it comes from my personal life or from Vijay Deverakonda as a person. Maybe it’s from my films. People like you for different things. Some are fond of you just for who you are, some because of your work,” he said.

Despite the buzz around him romantically linked to Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay says he wouldn’t trade anything about his journey. “I love the highs and lows, the hits and misses. I wouldn’t trade my childhood or upbringing no matter how good, bad, hard, or happy it was. I think everything I faced was essential to becoming who I am.”

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: