Vijay Deverakonda Proves Less Is More With His OOTD For Kingdom Promotions

Last Updated: March 20, 2025, 16:11 IST

Notably, Kingdom recently made history by becoming the first film to use an entirely AI-designed thematic video for its music, creating a new standard in film marketing.

Kingdom will be released on May 30. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Vijay Deverkonda is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming action thriller film titled Kingdom. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it is scheduled for a grand release on May 30 this year. Recently, during one of the promotional events, Vijay arrived at a college in Hyderabad and his dapper look became the talk of the town since then. Several pictures and videos of the star went viral on social media, leaving the fans going gaga over his casual yet stylish looks.

In a video, shared on Instagram, Vijay could be seen on stage as he received a grand welcome from his fans. The Liger star greeted his admirers with a smile and joined hands. He also waved at the crowd. Talking about his looks, the actor looked stylish in an all-white look as he wore a shirt over a matching t-shirt and loose pants. The highlight of his overall look for the day was his beige beanie cap and heavy beard.

Notably, Kingdom recently made history by becoming the first film to use an entirely AI (Artificial Intelligence)-designed thematic video for its music, creating a new standard in film marketing.

The makers recently released a fully AI-generated thematic video which received massive responses from the audiences. It included a spine-chilling background score and mesmerising AI-created images, providing an immersive insight into the film’s thrilling world. This creative approach has left viewers in awe, raising expectations for what promises to be a game-changing cinematic experience.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively, the film also features celebs like Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in the lead roles.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while editing was done by Navin Nooli and Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza and Real Satish served as the stunt choreographers.

Apart from Kingdom, Vijay will also be seen in director Ravi Kiran Kala’s next anticipated project tentatively titled VD13. He is also expected to join Allu Arjun in the third instalment of his hit franchise Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, Vijay might play a crucial role in Pushpa 3: The Rampage.