Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৬ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Vijay Deverakonda Proves Less Is More With His OOTD For Kingdom Promotions

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২০, ২০২৫ ৪:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Vijay Deverakonda Proves Less Is More With His OOTD For Kingdom Promotions

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Notably, Kingdom recently made history by becoming the first film to use an entirely AI-designed thematic video for its music, creating a new standard in film marketing.

Kingdom will be released on May 30. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kingdom will be released on May 30. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Vijay Deverkonda is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming action thriller film titled Kingdom. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it is scheduled for a grand release on May 30 this year. Recently, during one of the promotional events, Vijay arrived at a college in Hyderabad and his dapper look became the talk of the town since then. Several pictures and videos of the star went viral on social media, leaving the fans going gaga over his casual yet stylish looks.

In a video, shared on Instagram, Vijay could be seen on stage as he received a grand welcome from his fans. The Liger star greeted his admirers with a smile and joined hands. He also waved at the crowd. Talking about his looks, the actor looked stylish in an all-white look as he wore a shirt over a matching t-shirt and loose pants. The highlight of his overall look for the day was his beige beanie cap and heavy beard.

Notably, Kingdom recently made history by becoming the first film to use an entirely AI (Artificial Intelligence)-designed thematic video for its music, creating a new standard in film marketing.

The makers recently released a fully AI-generated thematic video which received massive responses from the audiences. It included a spine-chilling background score and mesmerising AI-created images, providing an immersive insight into the film’s thrilling world. This creative approach has left viewers in awe, raising expectations for what promises to be a game-changing cinematic experience.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively, the film also features celebs like Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in the lead roles.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while editing was done by Navin Nooli and Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza and Real Satish served as the stunt choreographers.

Apart from Kingdom, Vijay will also be seen in director Ravi Kiran Kala’s next anticipated project tentatively titled VD13. He is also expected to join Allu Arjun in the third instalment of his hit franchise Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, Vijay might play a crucial role in Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

News movies Vijay Deverakonda Proves Less Is More With His OOTD For Kingdom Promotions



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Primary Recruitment Scam: প্রাথমিক দুর্নীতি মামলায় ফের ধাক্কা, এবার জামিন পেলেন শান্তনু বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়, মিলবে জেলমুক্তি? Santanu Banerjee got Conditional bail in CBI Scam case know further details here
Primary Recruitment Scam: প্রাথমিক দুর্নীতি মামলায় ফের ধাক্কা, এবার জামিন পেলেন শান্তনু বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়, মিলবে জেলমুক্তি? Santanu Banerjee got Conditional bail in CBI Scam case know further details here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
What is the ‘Second Ball’ rule in IPL 2025? All you need to know | Cricket News
What is the ‘Second Ball’ rule in IPL 2025? All you need to know | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
২০ বছর পর শাহরুখ-প্রিয়াঙ্কাকে ‘কাছে’ আনবে কলকাতা! ২২ মার্চ সন্ধে হবে জমজমাট
২০ বছর পর শাহরুখ-প্রিয়াঙ্কাকে ‘কাছে’ আনবে কলকাতা! ২২ মার্চ সন্ধে হবে জমজমাট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Vijay Deverakonda Proves Less Is More With His OOTD For Kingdom Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda Proves Less Is More With His OOTD For Kingdom Promotions
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
স্নাতক পাস কর্মী খুঁজছে বিকন ফার্মা

স্নাতক পাস কর্মী খুঁজছে বিকন ফার্মা

 Vivek Agnihotri Shares Clip Of People Protesting To The Vaccine War; Asks ‘Why Are People Rattled?’

Vivek Agnihotri Shares Clip Of People Protesting To The Vaccine War; Asks ‘Why Are People Rattled?’

 দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে লড়াই শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবীরা প্রেরনা : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে লড়াই শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবীরা প্রেরনা : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin Win In Category Fraud? Controversy &amp; History EXPLAINED; N18G

Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin Win In Category Fraud? Controversy &amp; History EXPLAINED; N18G

 Kareena Kapoor Looks Oh So Sexy in New Photos, Reveals She’s Ready For Her Cheat Meal; See Here

Kareena Kapoor Looks Oh So Sexy in New Photos, Reveals She’s Ready For Her Cheat Meal; See Here

 এখনও ফাঁকা রাজধানী ঢাকা

এখনও ফাঁকা রাজধানী ঢাকা

 Indian junior men’s trap team wins gold in Shotgun World Championship | More sports News

Indian junior men’s trap team wins gold in Shotgun World Championship | More sports News

 Arjun Erigaisi upbeat about India’s chances in Chess Olympiad | Chess News

Arjun Erigaisi upbeat about India’s chances in Chess Olympiad | Chess News

 ডিএসইতে পিই রেশিও বেড়েছে ০.৫৪ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

ডিএসইতে পিই রেশিও বেড়েছে ০.৫৪ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 বিছানার চাদর সরাতেই… থরথর করে কাঁপতে লাগলেন মহিলা! আচমকা গলা ফাটানো চিৎকার! আর তারপর? Women found dangerous Poisonous snake on her bed in the bedroom screams heart out and see what happened next – News18 Bangla

বিছানার চাদর সরাতেই… থরথর করে কাঁপতে লাগলেন মহিলা! আচমকা গলা ফাটানো চিৎকার! আর তারপর? Women found dangerous Poisonous snake on her bed in the bedroom screams heart out and see what happened next – News18 Bangla
Advertise here