Vijay Deverakonda Shares Pic With Rashmika, Recalls Dear Comrade Release: ‘The Sadness We Felt…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৫, ২০২৪ ১০:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
vijay deverakonda and rashmika mandanna 2024 06 fc7359174967f591acce7621e73ae23a


Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are said to be dating.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are said to be dating.

Vijay Deverakonda drops photo with Rashmika Mandanna as their movie Dear Comrade scores more than 400 million views on YouTube.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared a throwback photo with actress and his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of ‘Dear Comrade’ on his official Instagram account. He uploaded the pic to celebrate a huge milestone that their film achieved by scoring over 400 million views on YouTube. The film failed to perform at the box office, but found viewers on the online video sharing platform later.

Sharing the news with his fans, Vijay wrote, “400 million of you saw it. Dear Comrade – from the sadness we felt on the day of release in 2019 to the immense love we have for the film till today. Dear Comrade is a film I loved making, a story I loved telling.”

vijay deverakonda and rashmika mandanna 2024 06 fc7359174967f591acce7621e73ae23a
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are said to be dating.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna called Vijay Deverakonda’s younger brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, her “family” during an event. They were seen having a candid conversation during the pre-release event of Anand’s film ‘Gam Gam Ganesh’. He asked Rashmika about her favourite co-star. To which, Rashmika jokingly answered, “Anand, you are like family to me; how can you put me on the spot like this?”. Later, Rashmika said that her favourite co-star is Vijay Deverakonda. She called him the “Rowdy Boy.”

After the video went viral, fans commented that with this “family” statement, Rashmika Mandanna has confirmed her wedding rumours to Vijay Deverakonda. Previously, rumours about Vijay Devearakonda getting engaged took the internet by storm. However, he denied the speculation by saying, “I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

