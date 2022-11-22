Vijay, Rashmika Set Instagram On Fire With Sexy Posts; Manushi Chhillar Dating Businessman Nikhil Kamath?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna coincidentally returned to Instagram on the same day, around the same time after a short break. While Vijay had been away from the platform since November 6, the ever-so-active Rashmika was away from the platform for almost a week. The Telugu actors, who are rumoured to be dating, set the platform on fire with their return, treating fans with jaw-dropping pictures of themselves.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Return To Instagram On Same Day; Set It On Fire With Sexy Posts

Manushi Chhillar rose to prominence when she was crowned Miss World 2017. While she often makes headlines for several reasons, not much has been revealed about her personal life. However, if recent a report is to be believed, then the Samrat Prithviraj actress is not single but in a relationship with someone.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Dating Businessman Nikhil Kamath? Here’s What We Know

While Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a sports biopic of the legendary athlete Milkha Singh remains one of the highest-grossing films to have emerged in 2013. While it was common knowledge that Milkha Singh had sold the rights to his autobiographical book ‘The Race of My Life’ which he had co-written with his daughter Sonia Sanwalka for Rs 1, the director of the film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has now revealed that Sonam Kapoor had done the film for Rs 11.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Did Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for Just Rs 11? Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals

Munmun Dutta is a popular name on Indian television who is known for playing the role of Babita Ji in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the actress recently flew to Europe for a trip, she has now revealed that she met with a small accident in Germany and hurt her left knee badly. Munmun took to her Instagram stories on Monday and shared that following her accident, she is now coming back to India.

Also Read: TMKOC’s Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Meets With An Accident In Germany; Shares Her Health Update

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta needs no special introduction when it comes to playing versatile characters on-screen. The actress’ commendable performances have blown away the minds of her admirers and movie critics umpteen times. Rituparna’s stardom is not only restricted to Tollywood but has even reached the nooks and corners of other cine industries. Recently, the Tollywood beauty paid a visit to Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra’s Los Angeles residence. There, she met with Nick Jonas and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

Also Read: ‘House Looks Like a Dream’: Rituparna Sengupta On Priyanka Chopra’s Los Angeles Home

Read all the Latest Movies News here