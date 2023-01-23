সোমবার , ২৩ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৯ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vijay Sethupathi And Santhanam To Collaborate On Aranmanai 4; Know Details

image 41


Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 17:14 IST

Vijay Sethupathi has had experience in both the horror and comedy horror genre.

Vijay Sethupathi has had experience in both the horror and comedy horror genre.

Santhanam appeared in the earlier movies and was a key component of the comedic relief.

The Tamil movie series Aranmanai has seen three instalments to date. The horror comedy films, directed by Sundar C, have been big hits and have been praised for the perfect blend of horror elements with humour. Now, it seems a fourth instalment is in the pipeline. And wait till you hear who has joined the cast. It is none other than Makkan Selvan Vijay Sethupathi himself. Vijay Sethupathi and Santhanam will officially headline the fourth instalment, titled Aranmanai 4.

Vijay Sethupathi has had experience in both the horror and comedy horror genre. He starred in the terrifying horror film Pizza and also in the comedy horror Annabelle Sethupathi alongside Taapsee Pannu. However, this is the first time that Vijay Sethupathi will appear in the Aranmanai franchise.

Santhanam appeared in the earlier movies and was a key component of the comedic relief. Lyca Productions is credited with bankrolling Aranmanai 4. Hansika, Vinay Rai, and Andrea Jeremiah played key roles in the first film, which was released in 2014 and had a large ensemble cast of supporting actors. Trisha, Hansika, and Siddharth appeared in the lead role of the second movie, Aranmanai 2 in 2016 and Arya, Raashi Khanna, and Andrea starred in the major role in the third movie, Aranmanai 3.

Director Sundar C plays a significant part in each of the three movies. All of the movies were commercial successes and contributed to the emergence of the horror comedy subgenre in Tamil cinema. Though the stories don’t always relate to one another, they typically centre on an aranmanai (palace) that is inhabited by paranormal spirits.

