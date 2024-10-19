Vijay Varma Recalls Sunidhi Chauhan’s Warning at Pink Screening; Rajinikanth To Compensate For Vettaiyan

Vijay Varma admitted he was bothered by how his negative roles have impacted how people see him in real life. At the grand launch of SCREEN in Mumbai on Friday, Vijay opened up about how “pretty girls and their mothers” have confessed to being scared of him, something that has unsettled him. Known for his villainous characters in Darlings, Pink and the OTT series Dahaad, Vijay shared that playing these “diabolical men” started with Pink. He recalled how that role, though minor, left a mark, especially at an all-women screening where he encountered actresses he had admired.

Rajinikanth’s latest release Vettaiyan has failed to match its box office expectations. Despite an intriguing star cast bringing together Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, with Fahadh Faasil also joining them, the film could only collect Rs 207 crore worldwide at the end of its first week. Now, reports have emerged that the production house behind the film, Lyca Productions, has approached the superstar to compensate for the loss. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

Shah Rukh Khan’s debut show, Fauji, is making a comeback with a sequel after 36 years. The show, titled Fauji 2, was announced on Tuesday, October 15, and it has been revealed that Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain will be starring in the lead. Vicky recently opened up about his debut in a chat with the Hindustan Times.

Aditya Roy Kapur has finally shared the qualities he finds most desirable in a woman, and his response is sure to charm fans. The Bollywood star revealed his appreciation for a woman who is open and expressive, describing such traits as both engaging and appealing.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have frequently been spotted visiting the construction site of their bungalow, Krishna Raj. The couple has been spotted visiting the site with Neetu Kapoor and also with their daughter, Raha. Amidst this, a recent development has revealed that the construction of the luxurious bungalow has been completed and the couple is expected to move into the house around Diwali.

