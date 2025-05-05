Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ৬ মে ২০২৫ | ২৩শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Vijay’s Bodyguard Pulls Out Gun On Fan At Madurai Airport; Netizens In Shock | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৬, ২০২৫ ৩:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Vijay’s Bodyguard Pulls Out Gun On Fan At Madurai Airport; Netizens In Shock | Watch


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Vijay, who was returning from a film shoot in Kodaikanal, was met with a crowd of admirers. However, a misjudgment by his security personnel led to a tense moment.

Thalapathy Vijay's bodyguard pulled a gun on a fan.

Thalapathy Vijay’s bodyguard pulled a gun on a fan.

TVK leader and Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s arrival at the Madurai Airport created major commotion after one of his bodyguards pulled out a gun in response to a sudden fan encounter. The actor, who was returning from a film shoot in Kodaikanal, was met with a crowd of admirers. However, a misjudgment by his security personnel led to a tense moment that is now circulating widely on social media.

The incident, captured in a video shared by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan on X (formerly Twitter), shows Vijay getting down from his car while an elderly fan runs towards him, likely hoping to greet the star. Interpreting the man’s sudden movement as a potential threat, one of Vijay’s bodyguards drew a gun and momentarily pointed it at the fan before returning it to his pocket. The man was then physically pushed away by the team. Vijay did not acknowledge the incident and walked straight into the airport terminal.

While fans were left shocked by the incident, many expressed relief that the fan was unharmed and was later escorted away safely.

Earlier in the day, upon hearing of the passing of veteran comedian Goundamani’s wife, Shanti, Vijay immediately visited his friend’s home to pay his respects. Shanti passed away on May 5 at the age of 67 following age-related health issues. She had been undergoing treatment in recent days but unfortunately succumbed to her illness.

Despite his packed schedule shooting his final film Jana Nayagan before transitioning full-time into politics, Vijay made time to support Goundamani. The actor was seen arriving at the comedian’s residence, consoling him and mourning alongside the family. Emotional visuals of Vijay offering condolences have flooded the internet.

    First Published:
News movies Vijay’s Bodyguard Pulls Out Gun On Fan At Madurai Airport; Netizens In Shock | Watch



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Vijay’s Bodyguard Pulls Out Gun On Fan At Madurai Airport; Netizens In Shock | Watch
Vijay’s Bodyguard Pulls Out Gun On Fan At Madurai Airport; Netizens In Shock | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
খারাপ সময় শেষ, ৬ মে থেকেই সুসময় শুরু এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
খারাপ সময় শেষ, ৬ মে থেকেই সুসময় শুরু এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Amarnath Yatra 2025: অমরনাথ যাত্রা শুরু ৩ জুলাই, প্রকাশ্যে এল বরফে গঠিত শিবলিঙ্গের প্রথম ছবি, দেখুন…Amarnath Yatra 2025: Amarnath Yatra 2025 will be started on 3rd July Shivling photo released
Amarnath Yatra 2025: অমরনাথ যাত্রা শুরু ৩ জুলাই, প্রকাশ্যে এল বরফে গঠিত শিবলিঙ্গের প্রথম ছবি, দেখুন…Amarnath Yatra 2025: Amarnath Yatra 2025 will be started on 3rd July Shivling photo released
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আইনি জটিলতা নাকি দলের উদাসীনতা!
আইনি জটিলতা নাকি দলের উদাসীনতা!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
সব বর্ষের শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য খুলল ঢাবির হল

সব বর্ষের শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য খুলল ঢাবির হল

 সরকারের প্রতি বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপগুরুতর অসুস্থ খালেদা জিয়াকে চিকিৎসার জন্য বিদেশে পাঠান

সরকারের প্রতি বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপগুরুতর অসুস্থ খালেদা জিয়াকে চিকিৎসার জন্য বিদেশে পাঠান

 আজ ডিএসইতে শেয়ার দর কমেছে ২৪১ ও বেড়েছে ৮৯ কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

আজ ডিএসইতে শেয়ার দর কমেছে ২৪১ ও বেড়েছে ৮৯ কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

 আওয়ামী লীগ নিষিদ্ধ চেয়ে করা রিট খারিজ – Corporate Sangbad

আওয়ামী লীগ নিষিদ্ধ চেয়ে করা রিট খারিজ – Corporate Sangbad

 দেশে এমন কোন ব্যক্তি নেই, যে শেখ হাসিনা সরকারের অনুদান পান নাই, হোক সে বিএনপি বা জামায়াত: খাদ্যমন্ত্রী

দেশে এমন কোন ব্যক্তি নেই, যে শেখ হাসিনা সরকারের অনুদান পান নাই, হোক সে বিএনপি বা জামায়াত: খাদ্যমন্ত্রী

 Vinod Kambli’s wife Andrea makes big divorce revelation, says ‘I realised he’d be helpless’ | Off the field News

Vinod Kambli’s wife Andrea makes big divorce revelation, says ‘I realised he’d be helpless’ | Off the field News

 ‘আমরা আর মামুরা’ স্টাইলের নির্বাচন হতে দেওয়া হবে না: রিজভী

‘আমরা আর মামুরা’ স্টাইলের নির্বাচন হতে দেওয়া হবে না: রিজভী

 দেশের সব থেকে ভয়ানক গাড়ি চোরকে ধরল পুলিশ, চুরির গাড়ির কী হয়, শুনে অবাক হবেন

দেশের সব থেকে ভয়ানক গাড়ি চোরকে ধরল পুলিশ, চুরির গাড়ির কী হয়, শুনে অবাক হবেন

 গরমে অজ্ঞান হয়ে গেল রিকশাচলক, সাহায্যে এগিয়ে গেল ট্রাফিক পুলিশ

গরমে অজ্ঞান হয়ে গেল রিকশাচলক, সাহায্যে এগিয়ে গেল ট্রাফিক পুলিশ

 Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia takes surprise German Grand Prix pole | Racing News

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia takes surprise German Grand Prix pole | Racing News
Advertise here