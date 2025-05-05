Vijay’s Bodyguard Pulls Out Gun On Fan At Madurai Airport; Netizens In Shock | Watch

Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 00:38 IST

Vijay, who was returning from a film shoot in Kodaikanal, was met with a crowd of admirers. However, a misjudgment by his security personnel led to a tense moment.

Thalapathy Vijay’s bodyguard pulled a gun on a fan.

TVK leader and Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s arrival at the Madurai Airport created major commotion after one of his bodyguards pulled out a gun in response to a sudden fan encounter. The actor, who was returning from a film shoot in Kodaikanal, was met with a crowd of admirers. However, a misjudgment by his security personnel led to a tense moment that is now circulating widely on social media.

The incident, captured in a video shared by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan on X (formerly Twitter), shows Vijay getting down from his car while an elderly fan runs towards him, likely hoping to greet the star. Interpreting the man’s sudden movement as a potential threat, one of Vijay’s bodyguards drew a gun and momentarily pointed it at the fan before returning it to his pocket. The man was then physically pushed away by the team. Vijay did not acknowledge the incident and walked straight into the airport terminal.

While fans were left shocked by the incident, many expressed relief that the fan was unharmed and was later escorted away safely.

Earlier in the day, upon hearing of the passing of veteran comedian Goundamani’s wife, Shanti, Vijay immediately visited his friend’s home to pay his respects. Shanti passed away on May 5 at the age of 67 following age-related health issues. She had been undergoing treatment in recent days but unfortunately succumbed to her illness.

Despite his packed schedule shooting his final film Jana Nayagan before transitioning full-time into politics, Vijay made time to support Goundamani. The actor was seen arriving at the comedian’s residence, consoling him and mourning alongside the family. Emotional visuals of Vijay offering condolences have flooded the internet.

First Published: