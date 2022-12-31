শনিবার , ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৬ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Vikas Manaktala Apologises For His ‘Neech Jati Ke Log’ Remark

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩১, ২০২২ ১২:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bigg boss 16 vikkas manaktala


Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 23:58 IST

Vikas Manaktala recently entered Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant.

Vikas Manaktala recently entered Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) also sought action against Vikas Manaktala for his alleged casteist remark.

During Friday’s episode of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss called Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala inside the confession room and explained that the show does not support any discriminatory comment or remark. This was in context to Vikas’ ‘Neech jati ke log’ comment which he made on Archana earlier this week.

Vikas also apologised for his words and explained that his intention was not to hurt anybody’s sentiments or disrespect anyone. He mentioned that he does not believe in discriminating against anybody on the basis of their caste, religion or gender and added that whatever he said was only due to the ‘heat of the moment’. The actor then sought an apology and said, “mere niyat kisi ko galat bolne ke liye nahi thi”. When Bigg Boss asked Archana Gautam if she had something to say, she mentioned that she is happy that Vikas realised his mistake and apologised. Bigg Boss also warned the two saying such remarks must not be made ever again.

Week 14
Captain Shiv Thakare
Nominated Contestants Sreejita, Priyanka, Shalin, Tina, Nimrit, Vikkas and Sumbul
Task ‘Paap Ka Ghada’
Exits None
Notes Salman Khan schools Archana Gautam over her ugly language

For the unversed, in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Archana and Vikas got into an ugly war of words which led to the former spilling hot water in the kitchen. It all started after Viks came to the kitchen and kept the tea pan on the gas stove which Archana was cooking something. This left the actress-turned-politician irritated and furious. The two lashed out at each other but the matter got out of their hands and Archana flipped a saucepan, spilling water all over the kitchen as well as into a utensil in which with boiling oil. It was during this heated argument that Vikas called Archana ‘neech jati ke log’.

Following this, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought action against Vikas for his alleged casteist remark. In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said that suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam “neech jati ke log” (a low caste person).

“This is clearly an offense punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India,” the NCSC said as quoted by Indian law.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 11
রেলের ওসি বরখাস্ত, ৩ আনসার প্রত্যাহার
বাংলাদেশ
1672425136 photo
BCCI to take over Rishabh Pant’s ligament treatment | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
beetroot11
পেটের সমস্যা নিমেষে দূর করবে এই বেগুনি জুস, কীভাবে বানাবেন? জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bigg boss 16 vikkas manaktala
Vikas Manaktala Apologises For His ‘Neech Jati Ke Log’ Remark
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm UK

যুক্তরাজ্যে ৫ জুলাই উঠে যেতে পারে বিধিনিষেধ

 jack dorsey

Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO

 wm Asst HighComissioner of India at Shah Amanat Majar 27 04 2022 1

শাহ আমানতের মাজারে ভারতের সহকারী হাইকমিশনার

 received 1225837267913736

১৬ ডিসেম্বর মহান বিজয় দিবস উপলক্ষে রাজশাহী বরেন্দ্র প্রেসক্লাবের পুষ্পস্তবক অর্পণ

 IMG20220517083309 scaled

বঙ্গবন্ধু কন্যা জননেত্রী শেখ হাসিনার স্বদেশ প্রত্যাবর্তন দিবস উদযাপন

 ha well

হা-ওয়েল টেক্সটাইলের পর্ষদ সভা ৩০ মে – Corporate Sangbad

 court

পেটে গজ রেখে সেলাই : উন্নত চিকিৎসার নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 Screenshot 2022 02 15 155943 163

iPhone-এর স্ক্রিন রেকর্ডার ব্যবহার করতে পারছেন না? জেনে নিন উপায়

 woman with condom in her hands 732X549 thumbnail 12

এক নজরে দেখে নিন Oneplus 10 Pro 5G ফোনের ১০টি বৈশিষ্ট্য

 9a08307e 35ed 4532 942c 63fdc497f37f

ইলেকট্রনিক্স জিনিসে বছরসেরা ছাড় দিচ্ছে Reliance Digital, জেনে নিন এক ঝলকে!– News18 Bangla