শুক্রবার , ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১১ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vikram Gokhale’s Health Showing Slow But Steady Improvement, Say Hospital Authorities

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৫, ২০২২ ১০:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
vikram gokhale 2


The health of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement, the authorities of a Pune hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Friday. Gokhale has been undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following health complications.

“Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eye and moving his limbs and is likely to be off ventilator support in next 48 hours,” said Shirish Yadkikar, spokesperson of the hospital.

His high blood pressure and heart beats are stable, he added.

News of the actor’s death spread like wildfire a few days ago. His family refuted the news reports of his death that emerged on the internet late Wednesday night. Gokhale’s wife, Vrushali Gokhale, confirmed that the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor was “still alive”.

“He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide (today) morning what to do, depending on whether he’s improving, sinking or still not responding,” Vrushali told ETimes.

Vrushali further informed that Gokhale has been in Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. “He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in the heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure,” she added.

Known for playing men of authority on screen, Gokhale, an actor equally at home in theatre, television and movies, has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Agneepath” (1990), “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” (2007), “Natsamrat” (2015) and “Mission Mangal” (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film “Godavari”.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News here



