Vikrant Massey’s Retirement A ‘PR Activity’? Harshvardhan Hopes ‘He Gets Back Like Aamir Khan…’

Last Updated: December 03, 2024, 00:07 IST

Vikrant Massey’s retirement announcement sparks speculation. Harshvardhan Rane hopes it’s just a PR move.

Vikrant Massey’s retirement announcement leaves Harshvardhan Rane disappointed.

Vikrant Massey stunned his fans and the film industry on Monday when he made a surprising announcement that he would be retiring from films. His decision sent shockwaves through social media and left many fans wondering whether it was a temporary break or a permanent exit from acting. One such person who reacted to Massey’s announcement was Harshvardhan Rane, who worked alongside him in the 2021 Netflix film Haseen Dillruba.

Harshvardhan expressed his hope that this was merely a “PR activity,” drawing parallels to a similar move by Aamir Khan years ago. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Harshvardhan shared, “He is a man with a clear and centred thought process. I respect his work ethic and look up to his acting process on Haseen Dillruba’s shoot. Hope he gets back to making films like Aamir Khan sir also did after making a similar announcement. These are great artists, and our country needs their presence in our cinema. I’m praying this is just some PR activity forced on him by some filmmaker.”

Vikrant, in his Instagram post, shared a heartfelt note about his decision to step back from the film industry. “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted,” he wrote.

Massey’s retirement announcement coincides with the upcoming release of Zero Se Restart, a documentary about the making of his critically acclaimed film 12th Fail, which hits cinemas on December 13. The trailer for the documentary is set to drop on December 3. Some of his fans and netizens have speculated that his retirement announcement could be a promotional move to boost the buzz around the documentary, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.