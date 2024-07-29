Viral Clip Shows Lookalikes Of Shah Rukh Khan And Sunny Deol Recreating Iconic ‘Darr’ Scene

There are several aspects of the films which remain quite unknown to the viewers, i.e.- actors walking in front of a green screen, using their body doubles, etc. In the case of the body doubles, it is often quite difficult to differentiate between them, and the stars they are emoting on the screen. A recent clip has gone viral on Instagram that shows the doppelgangers of actors Shah Rukh Khan (Prashant Walde) and Sunny Deol (Sanjay Madhav) embracing on the dance floor. The clip initially starts with Prashant and Sanjay confronting each other with intense expressions. However, they soon start smiling and hugging each other, while Darr’s song Jaadu Teri Nazar plays in the background. Udit Narayan rendered his vocals to this track composed by Shiv-Hari and penned by Anand Bakshi. Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol have played key roles in Darr written and directed by Yash Chopra. The guests sitting in the hall smile as both Prashant and Sanjay perfectly look like Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol. “DARR RELOADED”, reads the caption.

Social media users praised both doppelgangers and advised Sunny’s lookalike Sanjay Madhav to shed some pounds.

More about Prashant Walde

Prashant has been working as SRK’s body double for 17 years and last worked for him in the film Jawan, directed by Atlee. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Prashant spilled some interesting information related to Jawan’s shoot. According to him, there is a scene in which Shah Rukh Khan is hugging his lookalike father, and then an intriguing incident happens. When ‘King Khan’ was in his young character’s get-up, Prashant had donned the attire of the SRK’s old character. He did it to take only close-up shots of King Khan with the camera. Shah Rukh’s body double added that SRK sported different looks in Jawan, for which they had to prepare for each day. He also mentioned only 2 looks were shot in a day.

About Sanjay Madhav

Unlike Prashant Walde, nothing much is known about the projects in which Sanjay Madhav has acted. He, however, keeps sharing clips emoting Sunny Deol.

Social media users praised his acting and expressions.