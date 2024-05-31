শুক্রবার , ৩১ মে ২০২৪ | ১৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Marathi Actress Maadhavi Nemkar Balances Sneakers On Her Sole During Workout

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৩১, ২০২৪ ৫:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
image 2024 05 31t164413.018 2024 05 7ef8cf2efc525e1d0a3df51ccf04164a


Maadhavi Nemkar is known for the Marathi show Hum Toh Tere Aashiq Hai.

A video showing Maadhavi Nemkar balancing a sneaker on her foot has gone viral, showcasing her playful side off-screen.

Marathi TV actress Maadhavi Nemkar has recently caught the eye of her fans with a quirky challenge. A video capturing her balancing a sneaker on her foot has gone viral, showcasing her playful side off-screen.

The video features Maadhavi lying down with her leg lifted, balancing a colourful sneaker on her foot, all while maintaining a calm mind. This was part of a fun challenge she took up, demonstrating not just her balance but also her ability to engage her audience in fun and unexpected ways.

This challenge has not only showcased her playful personality but also sparked interest among her followers, who are now eager to see what other surprises she might have up her sleeve. The post has received thousands of likes and numerous comments, proving that her fans are delighted to see another side to their favourite actress.

Maadhavi Nemkar is a versatile actress who is known for the Zee Marathi show Hum Toh Tere Aashiq Hai. One day, she went to the office of E TV with her cousin Sonalee Khare where Santosh Ayachit spotted her and asked her if she wanted to host a show titled Gaane Tumche Aamche and she said yes. It was her debut project. After that, she got a chance to act in a play titled Shahanyani Khave Basun. She started her acting career with plays. Her other plays include Surakshit Antar Theva (for which she also won the Best Supporting Actor award), Baykochya Nakalat, Pehchan Kaun and Get Well Soon.

Her popular serials include Swapnanchya Palikadle, Agnishikha, Ya Gojirwanya Gharat, Jaawai Vikat Ghene Aahe and Kunku. Her other serials include Goshta Eka Collegechi, Unn Paaus, Anamika, etc. She has also done a few cameos, for example, recently in the popular Zee Marathi show Majhya Navryachi Bayko. She has also acted in films including Sangharsh, Sagla Karun Bhagle and Asa Me Tasa Me. Apart from all these projects, she has done many TV commercials like Hyundai and her recent one was of Jupiter with actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Entertainment Bureau

