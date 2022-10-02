Watch Songs That Remind Us of Mahatma Gandhi

GANDHI JAYANTI 2022: Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Porbandar, India in 1869, the Indian nationalist leader was later nicknamed “Mahatma,” for “great soul”. A stern follower of Ahimsa or non-violence, Gandhi drove the Indian independence with utmost patience and perseverance. For India’s Independence from the British rule, Gandhi led several peaceful strikes and took out steadfast non-violent protests. He had a vision for a better world and an even better India.

Gandhi’s life and teachings have inspired many people globally and his birthday October 2nd is celebrated as a national holiday with great pride every year. On Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd Birth Anniversary, here are some of the songs that evoke memories of the father of the nation:

Vaishnav Jan Toh

Vaishnav jan to is a Hindu hymn in Gujarati which was composed by the 15th-century poet-saint Narsinh Mehta. It is said to be one of the favourite hymns of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhiji Ne Sabko

The song is a pivotal testimony to Gandhi’s extraordinary struggle for India’s independence that made him the Father of our nation. His gentle and polite approach to life is worth being sung about.

Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kare Diya Kamal

Mahatma Gandhi was indeed a phenomenon in our Indian history. The change he brought about in our nation was nothing short of a miracle. This song elaborately tells those tales. Asha Bhosle’s magical voice makes this melody unforgettable!

Bande Mein Tha Dum

This is perhaps the only song from recent times which talks about the virtues, which Mahatma Gandhi stood for. The catchy tunes, the simple lyrics and the profound meaning resonate with the young generation. The song is from Rajkumar Hirani’s 2006 film “Lage Raho Munna Bhai.”

Gun Dham Humare Gandhi Ji

The qualities Gandhi held dear are regarded as ideals for millions all over the world. This composition by the veteran SD Burman praises Gandhi and his ideology which changed the lives of many forever!

