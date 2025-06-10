Watch: Team India begins nets practice ahead of England Test series; Gill, Pant, Bumrah in focus | Cricket News

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah (Video grabs)

NEW DELHI: With the highly anticipated five-Test series against England set to begin on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, Team India has kicked off their preparations in earnest. The BCCI shared a video of the team’s training session on social media, offering fans a first look at key players sharpening their skills ahead of the first Test.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The footage, shot at Beckenham, featured several core members of the squad, including captain Shubman Gill, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. It was the team’s second session in England following an indoor warm-up at Lord’s on Sunday.

Gill and Pant were seen working on their batting technique, facing throwdowns and honing their timing on English pitches. Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj ran through their bowling drills, testing lines and lengths, while Ravindra Jadeja focused on his all-round game. The team also engaged in fielding practice under the guidance of fielding coach T Dilip.WATCH:Team India will rest on Tuesday before resuming training later in the week.This tour marks a transition for the Indian red-ball side, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from Test cricket. The leadership mantle now rests with Shubman Gill, as India look to adapt and dominate in unfamiliar English conditions.The series will be played across five iconic venues: Leeds, Birmingham, Lord’s, The Oval, and Manchester — promising a summer of high-stakes cricket and new beginnings for Team India.

India’s Test squad for England series

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.