Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১০ জুন ২০২৫ | ২৭শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Team India begins nets practice ahead of England Test series; Gill, Pant, Bumrah in focus | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১০, ২০২৫ ৭:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Watch: Team India begins nets practice ahead of England Test series; Gill, Pant, Bumrah in focus | Cricket News


Advertise here
Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah (Video grabs)

NEW DELHI: With the highly anticipated five-Test series against England set to begin on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, Team India has kicked off their preparations in earnest. The BCCI shared a video of the team’s training session on social media, offering fans a first look at key players sharpening their skills ahead of the first Test.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The footage, shot at Beckenham, featured several core members of the squad, including captain Shubman Gill, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. It was the team’s second session in England following an indoor warm-up at Lord’s on Sunday.

Poll

Who do you think will be the standout player for Team India in the upcoming Test series against England?

Gill and Pant were seen working on their batting technique, facing throwdowns and honing their timing on English pitches. Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj ran through their bowling drills, testing lines and lengths, while Ravindra Jadeja focused on his all-round game. The team also engaged in fielding practice under the guidance of fielding coach T Dilip.WATCH:Team India will rest on Tuesday before resuming training later in the week.This tour marks a transition for the Indian red-ball side, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from Test cricket. The leadership mantle now rests with Shubman Gill, as India look to adapt and dominate in unfamiliar English conditions.The series will be played across five iconic venues: Leeds, Birmingham, Lord’s, The Oval, and Manchester — promising a summer of high-stakes cricket and new beginnings for Team India.

Gautam Gambhir sends stern message after Bengaluru tragedy

India’s Test squad for England series

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Watch: Team India begins nets practice ahead of England Test series; Gill, Pant, Bumrah in focus | Cricket News
Watch: Team India begins nets practice ahead of England Test series; Gill, Pant, Bumrah in focus | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
BTS Military Discharge LIVE Updates: RM, V To Exit At 5:30 AM IST; ARMYs Gather At HYBE
BTS Military Discharge LIVE Updates: RM, V To Exit At 5:30 AM IST; ARMYs Gather At HYBE
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
5 Zodiac Signs Will have good time From 10th June Gemini Leo Virgo Sagittarius Aquarius astrology
5 Zodiac Signs Will have good time From 10th June Gemini Leo Virgo Sagittarius Aquarius astrology
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বাংলাদেশে চুপিসারে টাকা ঢোকাচ্ছে তুরস্ক, কী করছে জানেন… এতো পাকিস্তানের চেয়েও বেশি বিপজ্জনক
বাংলাদেশে চুপিসারে টাকা ঢোকাচ্ছে তুরস্ক, কী করছে জানেন… এতো পাকিস্তানের চেয়েও বেশি বিপজ্জনক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
‘Daylight robbery’: Controversial umpiring decision and DRS loophole haunt Bangladesh in narrow T20 World Cup loss | Cricket News

‘Daylight robbery’: Controversial umpiring decision and DRS loophole haunt Bangladesh in narrow T20 World Cup loss | Cricket News

 চীনের আবাসন মহীরুহ এভারগ্র্যান্ডের পতন

চীনের আবাসন মহীরুহ এভারগ্র্যান্ডের পতন

 উচিত শিক্ষা দিতে নায়ক সোহেল চৌধুরীকে হত্যা করা হয় – Corporate Sangbad

উচিত শিক্ষা দিতে নায়ক সোহেল চৌধুরীকে হত্যা করা হয় – Corporate Sangbad

 টাঙ্গাইল প্রেসক্লাবে দৈনিক আমাদের সময় পত্রিকার ১৮তম প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকী উদযাপন

টাঙ্গাইল প্রেসক্লাবে দৈনিক আমাদের সময় পত্রিকার ১৮তম প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকী উদযাপন

 ‘Hamara ladke sust murge hai’: Rohit Sharma jokes, adds to ‘garden mei ghoomne’ story | Off the field News

‘Hamara ladke sust murge hai’: Rohit Sharma jokes, adds to ‘garden mei ghoomne’ story | Off the field News

 বাড়বে পুরুষদের যৌন ক্ষমতা! রাতে ঘুমোনোর আগে শুধু দুধের সঙ্গে খেতে হবে এই মশলাটি – News18 Bangla

বাড়বে পুরুষদের যৌন ক্ষমতা! রাতে ঘুমোনোর আগে শুধু দুধের সঙ্গে খেতে হবে এই মশলাটি – News18 Bangla

 করোনা কেড়ে নিলো আরও ২১ প্রাণ

করোনা কেড়ে নিলো আরও ২১ প্রাণ

 Pakistani Spy CRPF NIA কলকাতা থেকে ‘সেই’ অ্যাকাউন্টে গেছে লাখ-লাখ টাকা! পাক গুপ্তচর কাণ্ডে ভয়ঙ্কর তথ্য সামনে চলে এল! জাল ফেলছে NIA

Pakistani Spy CRPF NIA কলকাতা থেকে ‘সেই’ অ্যাকাউন্টে গেছে লাখ-লাখ টাকা! পাক গুপ্তচর কাণ্ডে ভয়ঙ্কর তথ্য সামনে চলে এল! জাল ফেলছে NIA

 Britain’s Andy Murray says he will not play Davis Cup | Tennis News

Britain’s Andy Murray says he will not play Davis Cup | Tennis News

 সব বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে মান নিয়ন্ত্রণ সেল থাকতে হবে: শিক্ষা উপমন্ত্রী

সব বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে মান নিয়ন্ত্রণ সেল থাকতে হবে: শিক্ষা উপমন্ত্রী
Advertise here