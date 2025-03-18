Watch The Moment Shah Rukh Khan Approached Stebin Ben And Hugged Him

Last Updated: March 18, 2025, 16:06 IST

Stebin Ben gained widespread attention with his performance at the star-studded pre-wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last year.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted hugging playback singer Stebin Ben during a live gig at what appears to be a rooftop setting. In a reel shared by Instagram handle “srkuniversefc”, a fan page dedicated to SRK, Khan is seen approaching the stage and reaching for a handshake with Ben. The pop singer, being on a modestly high stage, bows down to show his admiration for the legendary actor.

The duo shakes hands before SRK warmly embraces Ben. He’s also seen whispering something to the vocalist, who was visibly moved by the appreciation. The video was shared with Main Hoon Naa title track’s iconic whistle tune. During the conversation, Ben kept his hand on his chest as a mark of respect towards the veteran Bollywood megastar.

Fans collectively lauded SRK’s humble demeanour, with users dropping a series of heart emojis. One user wrote, “Shahrukhkhan always give love respect everyone. (sic).” Meanwhile, another one simply commented, “My King”, reflecting the immense following “King Khan” commands around the globe.

Stebin Ben’s Soaring Popularity

Earlier this month, a viral video showed him performing the famous Bollywood number ‘Tu Jaane Naa’ at the wedding ceremony of cricketer Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi. Pant and former India captain MS Dhoni were seen singing alongside the ace singer. Dhoni was also seen celebrating Ben’s birthday with him recently.

Stebin Ben’s journey to fame

The singer rose to prominence with his sensational renditions of popular Hindi hit tracks, including ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ and ‘Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai’. Hailing from Bhopal, the 32-year-old has a massive following on social media, with his Instagram follower-count currently standing at 15.8 million. His mainstream fame is generally attributed to his work in Hindi Web Series ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaaan’.