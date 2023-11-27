সোমবার , ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১২ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

What Took Raaj Kumar’s Ulfat Ki Nayee Manzilen 23 Years To Hit Cinemas

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৩ ২:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 11 27t133120.686 2023 11 fd0ddff92e9095a164e2a221ae053101


The movie was initially named Ulfat.

The movie was initially named Ulfat.

Raaj Kumar had a disagreement with the producer while filming and he refused to shoot.

We have heard how film productions come to an abrupt halt. At times, financial crunch is cited as the reason; on other times, disagreements between the cast becomes the reason a film’s shooting stops. One such incident once made headlines. The movie was Ulfat Ki Nayee Manzilen and it was released 23 years after it started filming. Let us delve into the details.

The star of the film was none other than the late Raaj Kumar, who was known to be quite stubborn when it came to his demands and preferences. The actor was formerly a sub-inspector in the police department and he carried forward the stern attitude of a cop to his acting profession as well. That is probably why he did not get along well with the producer of the film K Razdan, when Ulfat Ki Nayee Manzilen started filming way back in 1971.

Named Ulfat at that time, the film had Waheeda Rehman and Sadhana as female leads. But while filming, Raaj Kumar had a disagreement with Razdan regarding filming issues and refused to shoot. Everyone knew it was impossible to make the actor do something he did not want to and hence, the film was shelved for the time being.

In 1984, K Razdan gave the rights of the film to Hari Singh, who decided to revive the film and talked to Raaj Kumar about it, and he agreed. But both the actresses refused this time. Waheeda Rehman had already started playing elderly supporting roles and Sadhana had left films altogether. Raaj Kumar then managed to get hold of two duplicate actresses, shot with them and finished the film, though he was way past his prime. The film took another 10 years to release.

Raaj Kumar was sure of the film’s success but he did not realise that by the time the film, now called Ulfat ki Nayee Manzilen was released in 1994, his stardom had waned and trends and storytelling methods had changed drastically. The movie bombed at the box office and was taken out from many screens on the second day itself.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

untitled design 2023 11 27t133120.686 2023 11 fd0ddff92e9095a164e2a221ae053101 16x9
What Took Raaj Kumar’s Ulfat Ki Nayee Manzilen 23 Years To Hit Cinemas
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231127 WA0004
টাঙ্গাইল ৬ আসনে ১৬ জনকে টপকে নৌকায় উঠলেন আহসানুল ইসলাম টিটু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nari mp 800x420
আ.লীগের নারী প্রার্থী বেড়ে ২৪, তবু মোট আসনের ৮%
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG HSC Result Photo 26 11 2023 3 800x420
এইচএসসির ফলে পিছিয়ে চট্টগ্রাম, কোভিড ট্রমাকে দুষছে শিক্ষা বোর্ড
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
mission cindrella

Akshay Kumar Wraps Shoot of His Next Film with Ranjit M Tewari Abroad

 download 3

রপ্তানিতে রেকর্ড আয় সেপ্টেম্বরে

 1696029072 photo

Hangzhou Asian Games: Full India schedule on September 30; live updates, live streaming details | Asian Games 2023 News

 IMG 20220519 WA0000

মোঃ ওমর ফারুক নামে ছেলেটি হারিয়ে গেছে

 1656313845 photo

Wimbledon struggles to avoid shadow of Russia ban | Tennis News

 whatsapp image 2022 02 02 at 8.22.51 am 16

জানবে না কেউ ! ফেসবুক ডেটিং পোর্টালে খুঁজে নিন মনের মানুষ

 1673262691 photo

India vs Sri Lanka: Bumrah’s injury tempers return of stalwarts for ODIs against SL | Cricket News

 kangana karan

Kangana Ranaut Calls Karan Johar ‘Fading 90s Director’, Takes Jibe At Netflix After Announcing Amazon Prime Collab

 vision ecommerce ecommerce barta

অথবা ডট কমে ৪০% ছাড়ে ভিশন স্মার্ট টিভি

 received 803528374341784

১৫ আগস্ট ইতিহাসের বেদনাবিধুর দিন : মোস্তফা ভুইয়া