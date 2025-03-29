When GOT7’s BamBam Candidly Admitted To Having ‘One-Sided’ Crush On TWICE’s Nayeon

Last Updated: March 29, 2025, 16:42 IST

The Thai rapper and singer left everyone surprised with his honesty when he revealed having a crush on TWICE’s Nayeon.

GOT7 and TWICE are labelmates. (Photo Credits: X

In an industry where most celebrities keep their personal lives under wraps, GOT7’s BamBam openly confessed that he used to have a crush on one of his fellow K-pop idols. In one of the old episodes of his drinking variety show called Bam House, the Thai rapper and singer left everyone surprised with his honesty when he revealed having a crush on TWICE’s Nayeon.

The episode of the show, which aired on March 17, 2023, featured TWICE’s leader, Jihyo, as the guest, who had been close friends with the host for a long time. During their conversation, BamBam reminisced about their trainee days at JYP Entertainment, highlighting how they have known each other since they were 13 years old. FYI, both GOT7 and TWICE were formed by the same company.

After the two reflected on their friendship, BamBam made an unexpected confession about his past feelings for Jihyo’s bandmate Nayeon. “I think I actually talked to Nayeon more often than you [when I was a trainee],” he said before admitting, “I used to love Nayeon one-sidedly, remember?”

Jihyo, who was surprised by his frankness, said, “You’re really hiding nothing.” Her response left BamBam flustered, who then asked his editing team to leave out this revelation, but obviously, they did not comply. As the video progressed, Jihyo added, “That’s so cool of you, BamBam.”

When this moment caught attention on social media back in 2023, BamBam’s fans appreciated his honesty, but they also could not stop joking about how he was just a child when he had a one-sided crush.

Taking to X, a fan said, “This was probably when he was like 14-15 that he had a crush on her lmao he was also like half her height back then. Chill out Nayeon literally said she used to buy him milk back then. Y’all are doing the most.”

Another quipped, “I think Nayeon sees him as a little bro than a man since she gave him strawberry milk every day when they were both still trainees”

“I need more idols to interact like this,” wrote a different fan.

In the same conversation, BamBam also shared that many did not know that he had been friends with Jihyo ever since he stepped into South Korea. “A lot of people don’t know that Jihyo and I are close. But she’s been a good friend ever since my very first day in Korea,” he said. In response, the TWICE member shared that BamBam used to be shorter than her. She said, “He came up to [my shoulder], and I was like, ‘Who’s this baby?’ But we turned out to be the same age.” Jihyo further added that BamBam always felt like a “family.”