When Kabir Bedi Told His Wife Protima About His Affair With Parveen Babi: ‘Our Open Marriage Was…’

Last Updated: November 17, 2024, 09:31 IST

Kabir Bedi was married to Protima Bedi when he met Parveen Babi and fell in love with her. The Bedis were in an open marriage.

Kabir Bedi and Protima were married for six years before he ended his marriage for Parveen Babi.

Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi was in an open marriage with Protima Gupta when he met and fell in love with Parveen Babi. The actor ended his six year marriage with Protima to be with Parveen. However, Kabir and Parveen also did not last long. In a recent interview, Kabir revealed that it was Parveen who broke up with him. While much has been spoken about his failed marriage and affiar in the tabloids, Kabir had once shed light on how Protima reacted to his affair with Parveen.

In 2021, Kabir released his biography titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor and shed light on the night he told Protima that he was leaving her for Parveen. He admitted that his open marriage with Protima felt like a ‘good idea at first.’ However, by the end of it, it caused him ‘greater anxiety.’ “It had led to a lack of intimacy between us. I didn’t feel the love that I wanted, the caring and sharing I needed. Nor was I able to give it. The old magic had gone. I was feeling alone, empty and dejected,” he said.

Kabir recalled that Parveen filled that void in his life and he had fallen for her. “There was no easy way to break the news (to Protima). ‘I’m going over to Parveen’s tonight,’ I said softly when she came in. ‘Parveen’s!’ she repeated in surprise. I could see her computing what must have happened. ‘But I’ve only just arrived. Can’t you stay tonight at least?’ I shook my head. ‘No, I have to be with her tonight … and every night.’ In that moment, she realised that our relationship had changed forever,” he wrote in his book, as reported by Hindustan Times.

He added, “She let out a deep breath and looked at me. ‘Do you love her?’ I nodded, not without sadness. ‘Does she love you?’ she asked, her voice a notch higher. ‘Yes,’ I said gruffly, wanting to cry. I knew I was ending a relationship where we’d shared life-changing experiences together, happy and unhappy, moral and immoral, for six tumultuous years. But I didn’t want to show vulnerability. I had to be strong to end it. I held her by the shoulders to embrace her goodbye. She clung to me and burst out crying. Then she sat down on the bed and sighed deeply before she spoke. ‘Please leave me alone now,’ she said in a firm voice as tears welled in her eyes. ‘Leave me alone. Please go!’ Our ‘open marriage’ was over.”

Kabir and Protima, who had daughter Pooja Bedi together, got a divorce in 1977. Meanwhile, Parveen Babi died in 2005.