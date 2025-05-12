When Neena Gupta Was Advised To Marry A Gay Man During Pregnancy With Masaba

Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 19:05 IST

Neena Gupta has long been a symbol of fearless individuality, known not just for her nuanced performances but also for challenging the societal status quo. In her candid memoir Sach Kahun Toh, the veteran actress revisits a time in her life that was anything but conventional—when she chose to become a single mother in a deeply conservative India.

Back in the late 1980s, Neena was expecting her daughter, Masaba Gupta, with West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards. But in a society that frowned heavily on motherhood outside of marriage, her decision drew both admiration and criticism. Friends, well-wishers, and acquaintances came forward with all kinds of “solutions”—including a proposal from a friend to marry a gay businessman to ward off controversy. “I laughed them off,” she wrote, adding, “I didn’t feel right about getting married just to avoid social stigma. I knew I’d have to answer difficult questions, but I was ready to face them.”

She recalled how being in the public eye meant there was no real way to avoid scrutiny. “Our lives—mine and my child’s—would always be up for speculation. But I told myself I’d cross that bridge when I came to it. Until then, I’d hide behind loose clothes for as long as I could,” she shared.

Years later, after the passing of her close friend and iconic actor Satish Kaushik in 2023, Neena revealed an emotional moment that had remained private until then. At a tribute event hosted by Anupam Kher, she recounted how Satish offered her support in the most unexpected way. “When I was pregnant, I was crying, anxious, and unsure about the future. Satish came home and said, ‘Nancy, don’t worry. If your child is dark, I’ll tell everyone it’s mine.’ That was the kind of friend he was,” Neena said, her voice full of emotion.

Despite the pressure, Neena stood her ground and raised Masaba as a single mother—unapologetic, resilient, and resolute. Today, Masaba is a celebrated fashion designer and entrepreneur, and Neena Gupta is widely admired not just for her work but for the life she has boldly lived on her own terms.

In 2008, Neena found companionship and stability when she married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in a quiet ceremony. But even today, her story of strength, defiance, and dignity continues to inspire generations of women to embrace their truth, no matter how unconventional it may seem.

