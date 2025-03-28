When Rakesh Roshan Admitted Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 Delay Due To Budget: ‘Itne Paise Nahi Hai’

Last Updated: March 28, 2025, 23:58 IST

The sci-fi superhero franchise is gearing up for its next installment, and Rakesh Roshan himself revealed this exciting development.

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish franchise is one of the most popular film franchises in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan, who started his career assisting his father Rakesh Roshan in the ‘90s, is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. The sci-fi superhero franchise is gearing up for its next installment, and Rakesh Roshan himself revealed this exciting development on Friday morning.

Sharing a throwback picture with Hrithik, whom he fondly calls ‘Duggu,’ Rakesh Roshan wrote on Instagram, “Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings.”

However, Krrish 4 was not an easy project to move forward with. Earlier this year, during promotions for their docu-series The Roshans, Rakesh Roshan candidly admitted that the delay was due to budget constraints. In an interview with Gaana, the veteran filmmaker said, “Kaafi saal se wait kar rahe hain lekin mera budgeting ho nahi raha hai. Picture ka scale bada hai. Scale chota karta hoon toh ek aam picture lagti hai.”

He pointed out that with the current generation being accustomed to high-quality superhero films from Marvel and DC, any minor flaw in Krrish 4 would invite criticism. Rakesh Roshan explained, “We have to be very careful. Aur hum uss paimaane (Marvel, DC) ki picture bana nahi sakte hain. Itne paise hote nahi hain humare paas. Our budget doesn’t allow us… Hume kahani pe zyada concentrate karna padta hai.”

Despite these challenges, there’s a major twist in the tale. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has now joined hands with Rakesh Roshan to co-produce Krrish 4. With YRF’s support, the project is expected to move ahead smoothly, giving Hrithik Roshan the perfect platform for his directorial debut.

The Krrish franchise, which began with Koi Mil Gaya starring Hrithik and Preity Zinta, followed by Krrish with Priyanka Chopra, and Krrish 3 featuring Kangana Ranaut, continues to be one of India’s most beloved superhero sagas.