বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ জুলাই ২০২৪
When Shabana Azmi Spoke About Not Having Kids With Javed Akhtar: ‘Once I Realised I Couldn’t Have…’

জুলাই ২৫, ২০২৪ ১২:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have been married for 40 years.

In a 2000 chat with Simi Grewal, Shabana Azmi reflected on how not having children impacted her perspective on marriage and work.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, who have been married since 1984, are often celebrated as a couple who exemplifies mutual respect and affection. Shabana also shares a close bond with Javed’s children – Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar – from his first marriage with Honey Irani. In past interviews, Shabana has openly discussed her experience of not having children of her own, a topic she approached with remarkable openness and resilience.

In a 2000 chat with Simi Grewal, Shabana reflected on how not having children impacted her perspective on marriage and work. She acknowledged that while she initially expected to feel disappointed about not becoming a mother, she was “amazed at the fact” that she “easily accepted” the reality. Shabana noted that being childless allowed her to dedicate more time to her work and personal interests, as motherhood can be profoundly demanding.

“Not being able to have children, in a sense, made the choices much easier because I could give so much more of my time because I think motherhood is very demanding,” she said.

When questioned about whether not having children was a “major disappointment,” Shabana shared her surprise at how easily she adapted. She had once believed that motherhood was a given privilege, but once she came to terms with her situation, she chose not to dwell on it.

“Once I realised I couldn’t have kids, I didn’t let it linger over and make me unhappy. I just packed my bags and carried on from there and was very grateful for many other things that I could do,” she added.

On the topic of adoption, Shabana was clear in her response, stating, “I never wanted to adopt a child. No.” She elaborated that her close relationship with Farhan and Zoya fulfilled her need for connection with younger generations. She appreciated their ability to engage in stimulating conversations and their independence, which she found enriching and fulfilling.

Regarding the reaction of Farhan and Zoya when she married their father, Shabana mentioned that they were “too little” at the time to have any significant concerns or resistance.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



