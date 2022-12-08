Who Is Bunty Sajdeh? Here’s Everything About Rhea Chakraborty’s Rumoured New Boyfriend

Has Rhea Chakraborty found love again? After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea is rumoured to be dating Bunty Sajdeh. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Bunty and Rhea want to keep their relationship private. A source close to the development told that Bunty has been Rhea’s support system in the midst of her personal upheavals. But who is Bunty Sajdeh? Here’s everything you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s rumoured love interest

Who is Bunty Sajdeh?

Bunty Sajdeh is the brother of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh. He is also the MD and CEO of Cornerstone Sport. The agency manages some of the biggest names in the sports world, including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Apart from that, Bunty is also a part of Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Rhea was also reportedly a client of Bunty.

Bunty’s previous relationship

Bunty Sajdeh was previously linked to Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha. However, he allegedly became close to Rhea Chakraborty when she was going through the trial in 2020. Bunty was also reportedly questioned by police during Rhea’s interrogation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rhea Chakraborty was previously in a relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After his passing away, the actress was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. She was also questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

It is important to note that neither Rhea Chakraborty nor Bunty Sajdeh has confirmed the reports of their relationship as of yet.

The actress was last seen in Rumi Jaffery’s directorial film Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. It is a tale about the choices one takes throughout their existence and how each choice has consequences and is subject to scrutiny and judgement. The actress has reportedly not signed any film yet.

